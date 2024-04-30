13-year-old schoolboy dead in Hainault sword attack: A timeline of events

A 13-year-old schoolboy has been killed after a sword-wielding man went on a rampage, injuring four others, including two police officers, in Hainault. Picture: Alamy / Social Media / Google

By Danielle De Wolfe

A 13-year-old schoolboy has been killed after a sword-wielding man went on a rampage, injuring four others, including two police officers, in Hainault.

The attack was confirmed by the Met Police after initial reports of a man brandishing a blade and indiscriminately attacking members of the public on Tuesday morning, shortly before 7am.

The incident occurred on Thurlow Gardens, before continuing onto Laing Close, close to Hainault station, in the London Borough of Redbridge. It's located around 14 miles from the centre of London.

Officers tasered and arrested a 36-year old man at the scene, with the Met confirming they are not looking for any other suspects in relation to the incident.

The incident is not believed to be a "targeted attack" or a terrorist incident, the Met has confirmed.

A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital but later died, with four others injured - including two police officers, who require surgery as a result of their injuries.

This is the full timeline of events in Hainault.

The incident occurred on Thurlow Gardens, before continuing onto Laing Close, close to Hainault station, in the London Borough of Redbridge. It's located around 14 miles from the centre of London. Picture: Google Maps

6:45 - Shouting was first heard outside a property at Thurlow Gardens, Hainault. A neighbour said: "At the time of it occurring, I wrongly assumed it was neighbours arguing, which quite often happens at all hours."

6:58 - Police received the first call from a member of the public to reports a vehicle had been driven into a house on Thurlow Gardens, a residential street, close to Hainault station, in the London Borough of Redbridge.

Ray Leigh Mason, a resident who lives in New North Road, close to Thurlow Gardens, said: "I heard a shout, something along the lines of 'there's nothing you can do mate', then screaming."

7:00 - Minutes later, police received further calls reporting a man wielding a Samurai sword was attacking members of the public. The suspect made his way to Laing Close, Hainault - a short walk away from the property on Thurlow Gardens, where he continued to attack members of the public.

One witness reports the suspect shouted "do you believe in God" outside a nearby house, according to The Telegraph.

Police said the suspect arrived at the scene and had then attacked "members of the public and two officers".

Officers tasered and arrested a 36-year old man at the scene, with the Met confirming they are not looking for any other suspects in relation to the incident. Picture: social media

7:20 - The 36-year-old suspect was arrested by police, 22-minutes after the first call was made to police. Police Tasered the suspect before taking him into custody.

7:35 - The London Fire Brigade confirmed they were called to the scene at 07:35. Five fire engines and a command unit attended the scene from Dagenham, Walthamstow, Ilford, Romford, Hainault, East Ham and other nearby stations.

9:24 - The incident was declared over for members of the London Fire Brigade.

13:00 - Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, of the Metropolitan Police, said five people were injured in the attack in Hainault during an official press conference. The Met confirmed a 13-year-old schoolboy died as a result of the attack.

A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital but later died, with four others injured - including two police officers, who require surgery as a result of their injuries. Picture: Alamy

13:15 - Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell added that four other victims had been injured, including two Met Police officers. "Both require surgery but we believe at this stage that they are not life threatening," Ch Sup Bell said.

Two other members of the public also remain in hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police confirmed the incident was not terror related. They also confirmed the boy was not known to the 36-year-old suspect.

13:30 - Forensic officers arrive at the scene. Men wearing light blue forensic suits and face coverings are seen at both crime scenes. The two streets remain cordoned off.