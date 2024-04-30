Sword-wielding man arrested after multiple people stabbed and two police officers attacked near Hainault Tube station

A 36-year-old man has been arrested. Picture: Supplied/Peter Kingdom

By Kieran Kelly

A sword-wielding man has been arrested after several people were attacked, including two police officers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police rushed to the scene shortly before 7am on Tuesday morning after a car drove into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area, near Hainault Tube station, Redbridge.

Multiple were then attacked, including those in the residential area, members of the public and two police officers.

Footage posted to social media shows a man wielding a sword threatening officers and walking around a residential close.

LIVE: Sword-wielding man arrested after multiple people stabbed and two police officers attacked near Tube station

One eyewitness told LBC that he heard "lots of shouting" before a person was stabbed.

The Met said they are awaiting a condition update on those who are injured.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said he was "devastated" by the incident.

A man has been arrested. Picture: social media

A critical incident was declared shortly after police rushed to the scene, with MP for Ilford North Wes Streeting confirming one person had been detained.

Mr Streeting said: "A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The Police, Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade are responding.

"One male detained. I would urge people not to speculate until details are confirmed or post footage on social media."

Read More: Pictured: Man, 67, whose human remains were found in Salford

this happened outside my house where he stabbed a young male and then made his way towards the station pic.twitter.com/dxGAQrl92G — Daniel Garfinkle (@danielgarfinkle) April 30, 2024

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: "This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned."I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm.

"People will want to know what has happened and will we provide more information as soon as we can.

"We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community. We are not looking for more suspects. This incident does not appear to be terror-related."

A huge police presence in the area. Picture: Peter Kingdom

The Tube station remains closed as emergency services remain in the scene.

New North Road also remains closed, causing delays in the area including on the A123 Fencepiece Road between Fullwell Cross and Grange Hill.

London Bus routes 150 and 247 are also on diversion.