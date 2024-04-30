Pictured: Man, 67, whose headless torso was found in Salford nature reserve

Stuart Everett. Picture: GMP

By Emma Soteriou

A 67-year-old man whose human remains were found in Salford has been named and pictured.

Police believe the torso found in Kersal Dale Wetlands, near Salford, belonged to Stuart Everett, who lived in the local area.

Formal identification is yet to take place but DNA samples have been sent away for urgent forensic analysis, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

It comes as two men are set to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski and Marcin Majerkiewicz were charged with murder.

The torso - consisting of the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh - had been wrapped in clear plastic and was discovered by a passer-by on April 4.

Remains were found at two more locations over the weekend, and on Monday morning police said there had been a further discovery in an alleyway close to railway lines off Worsley Road.

Police officers by a forensic tent at Kersal Dale, near Salford. Picture: Alamy

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes from GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of officers and staff across Greater Manchester Police are with Stuart’s family at this traumatic time. Family Liaison Officers are supporting them through each update in our investigation.

"On behalf of Stuart's loved ones, I ask the public and the press to please respect their wishes for peace and privacy while they process this most devastating news.

"My officers and detectives, alongside additional resources from across the force, have worked tirelessly over the last three days to secure charges.

"We are grateful for the public’s continued help and support throughout this case. We understand the shockwaves this has caused throughout the community and beyond, and we hope you are reassured by the pace of our investigation and also our large police presence in the areas as we continue to make enquiries.

"We have officers drawn from different teams and units in GMP who have helped us search and their efforts do not go unnoticed, and they have all played an important role to help us get to this stage in our investigation.

"We said right at the start that our investigation will not stop until we have every stone unturned, and this continues to be the case. Our investigation has been a huge process so far, and we will continue to push forward in our enquiries to find answers for Stuart’s family."