Two men charged with murder after man's torso found in nature reserve in Salford

Two men have been charged with murder after a torso was found in a nature reserve in Salford. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Two men have been charged with murder after a torso was found in a nature reserve in Salford, Greater Manchester Police has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police believe the torso belongs to a man in his 60s and have informed his family about his death.

The force said more human remains were found this morning in an alleyway close to railway tracks in Eccles.

It comes after human remains were found in two other locations as part of the wider investigation in Greater Manchester.

Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, both of Worsley Road, Eccles, will appear before magistrates later, police added.

Police officers by a forensic tent at Kersal Dale, near Salford. Picture: Alamy

The force said remains found at the other three locations are still to be tested but they are confident they belong to the same victim.

Read More: England rugby star arrested in Majorca after being involved in 'violent incident' in Spanish pub

Read More: More human remains found in Salford after two men were arrested on suspicion of murder following torso discovery

Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Jackson said: "We have had large numbers of officers, staff and specialists working diligently on this investigation over the last three weeks.

"It has been very much a large, collective effort, with the victim and family at the heart of it from the outset.

"We have specially trained officers deployed to support the family as they come to terms with this tragic news.

"They are aware of this morning's further discovery and will continue to be kept up to date with how we are progressing. "Despite the charges brought today, our work is far from over.

"The scenes we already have established in Bury and Salford will remain in place for much of this week whilst our searches and inquiries continue.

"Local officers will continue to patrol the impacted areas to provide reassurance.

"We will continue following every line of inquiry to recover and reunite the victim with his family, bringing a dignified end to this terrible scenario.

"I'd like to thank the communities of Salford and beyond for their co-operation throughout this investigation.

"I know this incident has come as a shock, and the support we've had from those in the area is very much appreciated."