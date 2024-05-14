Tiny beachfront ice cream hut up for sale for a cool £1.5 million

14 May 2024, 16:50

A tiny ice cream hut situated on a picturesque Devon beach has gone up for sale - accompanied by an eye-watering £1.5million price tag.
A tiny ice cream hut situated on a picturesque Devon beach has gone up for sale - accompanied by an eye-watering £1.5million price tag. Picture: Alamy / Savills

By Danielle De Wolfe

A tiny ice cream hut situated on a picturesque Devon beach has gone up for sale - accompanied by an eye-watering £1.5million price tag.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sitting on the sandy shores of Salcombe Estuary, recent years have seen the the stone-built commercial property run as a beachside café and shop.

The hut, named 'The Old Stable', is situated in the affluent village of East Portlemouth, with the popular holiday hotspot often referred to as 'Chelsea-on-sea'.

The pint-sized property measures 19.7ft (6m) by 14.4ft (4.4m) - around two-thirds of the size of a standard double car garage.

On the market for £1.5m - which works out at approximately £5,288 per square foot - those looking to purchase the building will own the freehold to the property.

Located on the sandy shores of Salcombe's estuary, recent years have seen the the stone-built commercial property run as a beachside café and shop.
Located on the sandy shores of Salcombe's estuary, recent years have seen the the stone-built commercial property run as a beachside café and shop. Picture: Savills

In addition to the hut, prospective buyers will also own an area of beach, measuring an acre at low tide.

It is worth noting the section of beach cannot be sealed off for exclusive private use, however, ownership of the property does include mooring rights.

Prospective buyers could find themselves rubbing shoulders with a host of A-list neighbours, given Salcombe residents (aside from half the cast of Made in Chelsea), include musician Kate Bush and former England Rugby Manager, Sir Clive Woodward.

The hut's name is derived from its former use as a horse stable, built at sea level to house horses travelling extensive distances.

Read more: Defence Secretary says using armed forces to 'protect British Isles' from migrant boats 'wouldn't be legal approach'

Read more: Suspected ‘drug dealer’ caught hopping fences in nothing but dressing gown while trying to flee police

According to Savill's, the estate agent who is marketing the property, the hut was used as a place for the animals to rest that avoided a steep journey to the village above.

56Situated on "one of the most beautiful stretches of golden sands in the country"
The hut is situated on "one of the most beautiful stretches of golden sands in the country". Picture: Savills

It marks 40 years since the property was last on the market, with Savills describing the property as a "west facing waterfront site with exquisite views over to Salcombe"

Conservative county council member for Devon, Rufus Gilbert, bought the site some 40 years ago according to the agents.

He transformed the stable in a sustainable business, later opening the beachside cafe and shop which became popular among holidaymakers.

Situated on "one of the most beautiful stretches of golden sands in the country" the hut is situated in an area "offering a tranquil, rural setting across the water from Salcombe".

Located on the sandy shores of Salcombe's estuary, recent years have seen the the stone-built commercial property run as a beachside café and shop.
Located on the sandy shores of Salcombe's estuary, recent years have seen the the stone-built commercial property run as a beachside café and shop. Picture: Savills

Amy Hart, property agent at Savills, which is marketing the kiosk called The Old Stable, said: “Without doubt, this is my favourite stretch of coastline.

"Just imagine owning those golden sandy shores gazing over to Salcombe. How special.”

The hut's location can be found on What 3 Words: ///jeering.shams.major

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jury president Greta Gerwig poses for photographers during the jury photo call at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France

Cannes opens with Greta Gerwig’s jury and honorary Palme d’Or for Meryl Streep

King Charles III's first official portrait since his coronation

Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'

Patrol of gendarmes during the carnival of the Grand Boucan

Two French prison officers killed and three injured in Normandy convoy attack

The men appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Two men appear in court accused of plotting to carry out gun attack on Jewish community

Mohamed Amra, known as 'The Fly'

Who is Mohamed Amra - French ‘gang boss’ dubbed ‘The Fly’ who is on the run after prison van attack?

Nightlife tsar blames 'social media embarrassment' for the sharp decline in young people drinking on nights out

Nightlife Czar blames 'social media embarrassment' for the sharp decline in young people drinking on nights out

Professor Richard Scolyer announced that his latest MRI scan has showed no recurrence of his cancer.

Doctor reveals he is cancer-free a year after undergoing own breakthrough treatment for incurable brain tumour

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court

Michael Cohen to face bruising cross-examination by Trump’s lawyers

Protests have erupted and a brawl broke out in Georgia's parliament as MPs voted through a divisive "foreign agent" law

Georgia’s parliament approves controversial ‘foreign agent’ law that sparked mass protests

'It's a knife!': Shocking moment yobs viciously beat and stab a man as they attempt to steal bag in daylight robbery

'It's a knife!': Shocking moment yobs beat man before drawing a blade as they attempt to steal bag in vicious attack

A demonstrator wears a national flag as she argues with the police that blocked the road towards parliament during an opposition protest against 'the Russian law' in Tbilisi, Georgia,

Georgian parliament approves divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests

Chinese ambassador Zheng Zeguang has been summoned to the Foreign Office after three men charged with spying

Chinese ambassador summoned to Foreign Office after three men charged with 'spying for Hong Kong'

Russian Lt Gen Yury Kuznetsov is seen during a military parade in a Russian military academy in Krasnodar, Russia

Second Russian defence ministry official arrested amid Kremlin shake-up

Damage at a village affected by a flash flood in Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia

Indonesian rescuers search through rivers and rubble after flash floods

An ambulance leaving the Myslowice-Wesola coal mine in Myslowice, southern Poland

Cave-in leaves two miners dead, one missing and 12 injured at Polish coal mine

This is the moment an alleged drug dealer is arrested by police.

Suspected ‘drug dealer’ caught hopping fences in nothing but dressing gown while trying to flee police

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers look for victims under a billboard that collapsed following heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai, India

Collapsed billboard leaves three dead and 59 injured after heavy rains in Mumbai

Armed men hijack a prison van in Normandy. Inset: Mohammed Amra, nicknamed 'La Mouche' (The Fly)

Two guards shot dead and gang boss nicknamed ‘The Fly’ on the run after gunmen attack police van in Normandy
Rebecca Joynes has told court she felt lonely and 'liked' the attention following a breakup.

Teacher Rebecca Joynes, 30, says she was ‘lonely’ and ‘liked the attention’ after admitting boy, 15, spent night at flat
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, greets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, prior to their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine

Blinken says US arms will ‘make difference’ in Ukraine on surprise visit to Kyiv

Josef Fritzl, centre, is escorted to the fourth day of his trial in the provincial courthouse in St Poelten, Austria in 2009

Austrian court says Fritzl can be moved to prison from psychiatric detention

Francois Remodeau has been missing since Sunday.

French hiker vanishes from campsite in Scottish Highlands as police launch desperate search
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo prior to their talks on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China in 2023

Russian president Putin to make state visit to China this week

Australia Whistleblower

Australian whistleblower who exposed war crimes allegations is jailed

A Houthi soldier stands on board of the Israeli Galaxy ship which was seized by the Houthis, in the port of Saleef, near Hodeidah, Yemen

US calls on Iran to halt weapons transfers to Yemen’s Houthis for ship attacks

Sir Iain Duncan Smith has vowed to amend a loophole in the government’s Criminal Justice Bill.

Royal Parks call for cycling apps to remove Regent’s Park route after death of elderly woman in 29mph crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan pictured on their trip to Nigeria. Their Archewell charity has been declared 'delinquent'

Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'
Harry and Meghan on their trip to Nigeria

Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity could be ‘fined or suspended over late tax returns’

King Charles reveals side-effect of ongoing treatment in emotional chat with cancer sufferer

King Charles reveals side-effect of ongoing treatment in emotional chat with cancer sufferer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit