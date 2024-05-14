Tiny beachfront ice cream hut up for sale for a cool £1.5 million

A tiny ice cream hut situated on a picturesque Devon beach has gone up for sale - accompanied by an eye-watering £1.5million price tag.

By Danielle De Wolfe

A tiny ice cream hut situated on a picturesque Devon beach has gone up for sale - accompanied by an eye-watering £1.5million price tag.

Sitting on the sandy shores of Salcombe Estuary, recent years have seen the the stone-built commercial property run as a beachside café and shop.

The hut, named 'The Old Stable', is situated in the affluent village of East Portlemouth, with the popular holiday hotspot often referred to as 'Chelsea-on-sea'.

The pint-sized property measures 19.7ft (6m) by 14.4ft (4.4m) - around two-thirds of the size of a standard double car garage.

On the market for £1.5m - which works out at approximately £5,288 per square foot - those looking to purchase the building will own the freehold to the property.

Located on the sandy shores of Salcombe's estuary, recent years have seen the the stone-built commercial property run as a beachside café and shop. Picture: Savills

In addition to the hut, prospective buyers will also own an area of beach, measuring an acre at low tide.

It is worth noting the section of beach cannot be sealed off for exclusive private use, however, ownership of the property does include mooring rights.

Prospective buyers could find themselves rubbing shoulders with a host of A-list neighbours, given Salcombe residents (aside from half the cast of Made in Chelsea), include musician Kate Bush and former England Rugby Manager, Sir Clive Woodward.

The hut's name is derived from its former use as a horse stable, built at sea level to house horses travelling extensive distances.

According to Savill's, the estate agent who is marketing the property, the hut was used as a place for the animals to rest that avoided a steep journey to the village above.

The hut is situated on "one of the most beautiful stretches of golden sands in the country". Picture: Savills

It marks 40 years since the property was last on the market, with Savills describing the property as a "west facing waterfront site with exquisite views over to Salcombe"

Conservative county council member for Devon, Rufus Gilbert, bought the site some 40 years ago according to the agents.

He transformed the stable in a sustainable business, later opening the beachside cafe and shop which became popular among holidaymakers.

Situated on "one of the most beautiful stretches of golden sands in the country" the hut is situated in an area "offering a tranquil, rural setting across the water from Salcombe".

Amy Hart, property agent at Savills, which is marketing the kiosk called The Old Stable, said: “Without doubt, this is my favourite stretch of coastline.

"Just imagine owning those golden sandy shores gazing over to Salcombe. How special.”

The hut's location can be found on What 3 Words: ///jeering.shams.major