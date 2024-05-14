Suspected ‘drug dealer’ caught hopping fences in nothing but dressing gown while trying to flee police

14 May 2024, 12:38 | Updated: 14 May 2024, 12:43

Moment alleged drug dealer hops garden fences and is arrested by Greater Manchester Police

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the moment an alleged drug dealer was captured fleeing a house and hopping fences in nothing but a red dressing gown in a bid to evade police.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Drone footage captured by Greater Manchester Police shows the moment a man tried to escape the police during a huge drug bust operation.

Filmed on Kensington Avenue in Manchester, the video shows the man naked and only loosely covered by a red dressing gown repeatedly hopping fences.

He moves from garden to garden, falling to the ground multiple times after jumping the fences.

Further footage then shows the moment he is tackled to the ground and arrested by police. 

He was later taken into custody, the force said.

His arrest was part of Operation Vulcan to tackle drug supply in Piccadilly Gardens.

Read more: Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane to stay in secure hospital despite victims' families campaign, judges rule

Read more: Shocking CCTV footage shows armed robbers holding up service station, as pair jailed

The man was seen hopping garden fences and repeatedly falling to the ground.
The man was seen hopping garden fences and repeatedly falling to the ground. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

The force said 24 alleged drug dealers, 22 men and two women aged 18-45, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs on Tuesday morning.

Police have so far seized almost £10k in cash, 100s of snap bags of drugs and ‘crucial’ mobile phones and sim cards.

Detective Sergeant Matt Donnelly from Operation Vulcan said: “This was a huge operation, using almost 300 officers from across the force, various covert tactics, and specialist resources from across the region.

“We know how deeply the drugs trade impacts our communities and the violence and depravity it brings with it, which is why we have launched such a major operation to tackle it. By arresting 24 people this morning, I can confidently say we have dismantled and disrupted several different county lines and local drug networks. But we won’t be complacent, and this should be a warning for anyone who thinks criminal activity is welcome in our city.

“We want to make sure criminals are living a life of high anxiety, and I hope that anyone who considers coming to Piccadilly Gardens to deal drugs is constantly looking over their shoulder.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Patrol of gendarmes during the carnival of the Grand Boucan

Two French prison officers killed and three injured in Normandy convoy attack

Protests have erupted and a brawl broke out in Georgia's parliament as MPs voted through a divisive "foreign agent" law

Georgia’s parliament approves controversial ‘foreign agent’ law that sparked mass protests

'It's a knife!': Shocking moment yobs viciously beat and stab a man as they attempt to steal bag in daylight robbery

'It's a knife!': Shocking moment yobs beat man before drawing a blade as they attempt to steal bag in vicious attack

A demonstrator wears a national flag as she argues with the police that blocked the road towards parliament during an opposition protest against 'the Russian law' in Tbilisi, Georgia,

Georgian parliament approves divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests

Chinese ambassador Zheng Zeguang has been summoned to the Foreign Office after three men charged with spying

Chinese ambassador summoned to Foreign Office after three men charged with 'spying for Hong Kong'

Russian Lt Gen Yury Kuznetsov is seen during a military parade in a Russian military academy in Krasnodar, Russia

Second Russian defence ministry official arrested amid Kremlin shake-up

Damage at a village affected by a flash flood in Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia

Indonesian rescuers search through rivers and rubble after flash floods

An ambulance leaving the Myslowice-Wesola coal mine in Myslowice, southern Poland

Cave-in leaves two miners dead, one missing and 12 injured at Polish coal mine

Rescuers look for victims under a billboard that collapsed following heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai, India

Collapsed billboard leaves three dead and 59 injured after heavy rains in Mumbai

Armed men hijack prison van in Normandy

Two guards shot dead and gang boss nicknamed ‘The Fly’ on the run after gunmen attack police van in Normandy

Rebecca Joynes has told court she felt lonely and 'liked' the attention following a breakup.

Teacher Rebecca Joynes, 30, says she was ‘lonely’ and ‘liked the attention’ after admitting boy, 15, spent night at flat

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, greets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, prior to their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine

Blinken says US arms will ‘make difference’ in Ukraine on surprise visit to Kyiv

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court

Michael Cohen to face bruising cross-examination by Trump’s lawyers

Josef Fritzl, centre, is escorted to the fourth day of his trial in the provincial courthouse in St Poelten, Austria in 2009

Austrian court says Fritzl can be moved to prison from psychiatric detention

Francois Remodeau has been missing since Sunday.

French hiker vanishes from campsite in Scottish Highlands as police launch desperate search

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo prior to their talks on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China in 2023

Russian president Putin to make state visit to China this week

Latest News

See more Latest News

Australia Whistleblower

Australian whistleblower who exposed war crimes allegations is jailed

A Houthi soldier stands on board of the Israeli Galaxy ship which was seized by the Houthis, in the port of Saleef, near Hodeidah, Yemen

US calls on Iran to halt weapons transfers to Yemen’s Houthis for ship attacks

Sir Iain Duncan Smith has vowed to amend a loophole in the government’s Criminal Justice Bill.

Royal Parks call for cycling apps to remove Regent’s Park route after death of elderly woman in 29mph crash
The Court of Appeal has refused to change the sentence of Valdo Calocane, who was given an indefinite hospital order for the manslaughter of three people in Nottingham

Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane to stay in secure hospital despite victims' families campaign, judges rule
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prays at Kashi Vishwanath Temple after a roadshow in Varanasi, India

Modi files nomination to run for third term as PM in India’s general election

Displaced Palestinians arrive in central Gaza after fleeing from the southern Gaza city of Rafah in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip

‘More than half a million people’ have fled fighting in Rafah and northern Gaza

The man got into difficulty on the Thames in Kingston

Body found in search for man who went swimming in Thames on hottest day of the year

Harry and Meghan pictured on their trip to Nigeria. Their Archewell charity has been declared 'delinquent'

Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'
German far-right politician of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Bjorn Hocke arrives for a session of his trial over the alleged use of Nazi phrases, at the regional court in Halle, eastern Germany

Verdict expected for German politician Bjorn Hocke, accused of using Nazi slogan

Grant Shapps has continued to back Ukraine

Grant Shapps says his ‘money’s still on Ukraine’ to defeat Russia, as he blames US funding delays for Kharkiv setback

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan on their trip to Nigeria

Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity could be ‘fined or suspended over late tax returns’

King Charles reveals side-effect of ongoing treatment in emotional chat with cancer sufferer

King Charles reveals side-effect of ongoing treatment in emotional chat with cancer sufferer
King Charles says William is a "very good pilot indeed" as he makes him chief of Harry's old regiment in snub to son

King Charles says William is a 'very good pilot indeed' as he makes him chief of Harry's old regiment in snub to son

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit