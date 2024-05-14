Suspected ‘drug dealer’ caught hopping fences in nothing but dressing gown while trying to flee police

Moment alleged drug dealer hops garden fences and is arrested by Greater Manchester Police

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the moment an alleged drug dealer was captured fleeing a house and hopping fences in nothing but a red dressing gown in a bid to evade police.

Drone footage captured by Greater Manchester Police shows the moment a man tried to escape the police during a huge drug bust operation.

Filmed on Kensington Avenue in Manchester, the video shows the man naked and only loosely covered by a red dressing gown repeatedly hopping fences.

He moves from garden to garden, falling to the ground multiple times after jumping the fences.

Further footage then shows the moment he is tackled to the ground and arrested by police.

He was later taken into custody, the force said.

His arrest was part of Operation Vulcan to tackle drug supply in Piccadilly Gardens.

The force said 24 alleged drug dealers, 22 men and two women aged 18-45, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs on Tuesday morning.

Police have so far seized almost £10k in cash, 100s of snap bags of drugs and ‘crucial’ mobile phones and sim cards.

Detective Sergeant Matt Donnelly from Operation Vulcan said: “This was a huge operation, using almost 300 officers from across the force, various covert tactics, and specialist resources from across the region.

“We know how deeply the drugs trade impacts our communities and the violence and depravity it brings with it, which is why we have launched such a major operation to tackle it. By arresting 24 people this morning, I can confidently say we have dismantled and disrupted several different county lines and local drug networks. But we won’t be complacent, and this should be a warning for anyone who thinks criminal activity is welcome in our city.

“We want to make sure criminals are living a life of high anxiety, and I hope that anyone who considers coming to Piccadilly Gardens to deal drugs is constantly looking over their shoulder.”