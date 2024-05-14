Eight dead and another 37 injured after bus carrying farm workers crashes in Florida

Emergency personnel work the scene of a deadly crash on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Eight people have died and 37 more are in hospital after a bus carrying farm workers crashed and overturned in Florida.

More than 50 workers were being transported when the bus collided with a pickup truck in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

The bus swerved off the State Road 40 before crashing through a fence and overturned, the FHP added.

The crash too place shortly after 6.30am on Tuesday. Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Of the 37 people that have been taken to hospital, eight are in a critical condition, NBC News reports.

The farm workers were being taken to Cannon Farms in Dunellon, it is understood.

Cannon Farmers will "be closed today out of respect to the losses and injuries endured early this morning", they said on their social media.

"Please pray with us for the families and the loved ones involved in this tragic accident," a spokesperson said.

"We appreciate your understanding at this difficult time."