McDonald's makes huge change to iconic Happy Meal for first time in 38 years

The iconic children's meal has had a major revamp. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

McDonald's has made a huge change to their popular Happy Meal for the first time in nearly four decades.

The fast food chain has removed the iconic smile from their Happy Meal boxes as they launch a new mental health campaign.

McDonald's made the change after research found that around half of British children feel they must be happy all the time.

McDonald's is removing the smile from their Happy Meal boxes. Picture: Getty

Instead of showing the iconic smile, families will be able to scan a QR code on the new Happy Meal box.

This will direct them to a new resource hub with information on mental health.

The new boxes will be available in McDonald's stores across the UK until May 19.

They will also contain stickers depicting a variety of different emotions.

McDonald’s head of consumer communications and partnerships Louise Page said: “We’ve been proudly supporting BBC Children In Need for four years now, and we know how important it is to help stimulate open conversations about mental health in families.

“Through this change to our iconic Happy Meal box, we hope that many more families are encouraged to kick-start positive conversations around children’s emotions and wellbeing.”

Leo Burnett UK executive creative directors Andrew Long and James Millers added: “Happy Meal is all about bringing families together, and to do that it’s important we’re open with all our emotions.

“By using the most famous children’s meal in the country to deliver the message, we hope this populist campaign will reach and resonate with families across the nation, and foster important conversations about children’s mental health.”