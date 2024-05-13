Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity could be ‘fined or suspended over late tax returns’

Harry and Meghan on their trip to Nigeria. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell charity could be fined or suspended from after claims it did not file its 2022 tax return on time.

A "delinquency notice" was sent to Archewell on May 3 by California's attorney general, The Telegraph reports.

It means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell could be taken off the charity register.

The notice reads: “The above captioned entity is listed as delinquent with the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers for failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Nigeria. Picture: Getty

“An organisation that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds.”

The couple's charity reportedly filed the relevant tax documents on time. However, a cheque sent for the money owed 'never arrived', the newspaper added.

It did not become clear to the Sussexes that the cheque had become lost until May 3, it is understood.

The news comes as Harry and Meghan enjoy their quasi royal tour in Nigeria

Harry and Meghan touched down in Nigeria on Monday after a whistle-stop trip to the UK where he did not meet with King Charles or the Prince of Wales.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, hopped on a flight with Meghan from Heathrow on Thursday after they reunited in London. They flew to Abuja together after meeting at the airport’s Windsor Suite.

The couple are visiting Nigeria to champion Harry's Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick service members and veterans.

On Saturday, they attended the sitting volleyball match in the capital, Abuja.Harry even had the chance to get involved in one of the matches himself, joining a group of wounded soldiers during the session.

On Sunday, Harry and Meghan were welcomed by a fourteen car convey and military dignitaries as they arrived in Lagos, Nigeria's biggest city.