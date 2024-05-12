Harry and Meghan welcomed on runway by Nigerian dignitaries as three-day Lagos visit begins

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touch down in Lagos. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were welcomed by a fourteen car convey and military dignitaries as they arrived in Lagos, marking the start of their three-day trip to the West African country.

Dressed in a white Carolina Herrera shirt, Meghan wore a traditional dark and light blue Nigerian skirt that had been gifted to her on Saturday during an official lunch in Abuja.

Harry sported sunglasses, a beige jacket, and a white shirt, as they shook the hands of military dignitaries who stood along the runway.

The couple have been visiting Nigeria for the first time together, pausing on the red carpet to clap as they were welcomed by a traditional dance.

Then they were taken from the airport to a basketball court, where they greeted children from a local school.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Giants of Africa. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry was later spotted playing basketball with a group of children as part of a visit, as he met with a sporting project called Giants of Africa.

Harry said: "What you guys are doing here at Giants of Africa is truly amazing. The power of sport can change lives. It brings people together and creates community and there are no barriers, which is the most important thing."

It comes as the Archewell Foundation and Giants of Africa announced they are set to construct a basketball court in the capital Abuja.

Following a wardrobe change, the couple later attended a reception with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Sussexes walked hand-in-hand as they were pictured arriving at the State Governor's house, where they were guests of honour.

Meghan, 42, was kissed on the cheek by Mr Sanwo-Olu, opting for a bright canary yellow dress to honour her Nigerian heritage.

Meghan Markle wears a canary yellow gown to visit governor Babide Santa-Olu. Picture: Getty

She previously wore the ankle-length dress in 2020, when son Archie turned one.

During the trip, Meghan chose to wear brighter shades, deviating from her usual neutral palate in order to "fit in" with Nigeria's "incredible fashion".

Yesterday, she was spotted in a red ruffled hem midi dress by Nigerian designer Oríré while speaking at a Women in Leadership event in Abuja.

She said at the event: "It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more colour, so I can fit in with all of you and your incredible fashion!"

Megan Markle wearing a red dress by Nigerian designer Oríré . Picture: Getty

Yesterday the couple sparked mayhem as they attended a sitting volleyball match during their trip to Nigeria.

They have been visiting Nigeria to champion Harry's Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick service members and veterans.

On Saturday, they attended the sitting volleyball match in the capital, Abuja. Harry even had the chance to get involved in one of the matches himself, joining a group of wounded soldiers during the session.

The Sussexes. Picture: Getty

But it was Meghan who stole the show on Saturday as fans surrounded her to present gifts and take selfies.

She could be heard cheering Harry on as he played, but it was to no avail as his Nigeria Unconquered team ended up losing to the Chief of Defence staff squad.

The match at the Officers Mess was the couple's first official engagement of the weekend.

Their visit is scheduled to end on Sunday with a fundraising polo match for Nigeria Unconquered and a gala dinner after going back to London on Monday, and then they will return to California.