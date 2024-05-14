Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'

Harry and Meghan pictured on their trip to Nigeria. Their Archewell charity has been declared 'delinquent'. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Harry and Meghan have broken their silence on their recent ‘unofficial royal tour’ to Nigeria - after their Archewell charity was declared ‘delinquent’ for failing to submit annual records.

In a statement today on their Sussex.com website, Harry and Meghan have hinted they are planning more quasi-royal tours. The couple said they hope their recent visit to Nigeria would be the “first of many memorable trips.”

Their statement added: “The Duke and Duchess would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the event organisers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips.”

But they did not directly address news that their Archewell Foundation had been listed as 'delinquent' for failing to submit annual records.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Nigeria. Picture: Getty

Sources close to the couple have said that all the paperwork was filed on time - and the only discrepancy was due to a cheque that was supposed to accompany the documents going missing in the post.

A source said “a new cheque has been mailed”, which should mean the issue will be “quickly resolved”.

“That cheque appears to have never been received, which we were only made aware of when this delinquency notice was published," the source said.

The full statement issued today on the Sussex.com website reads: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded their unforgettable trip to Nigeria with a cultural reception in Lagos and a polo match fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.

"The couple was greeted with a beautiful pre-game parade – a vibrant display of young enthusiasts in polo gear, proudly waving the green and white flags of Nigeria – followed by a procession of older children on horseback, setting the tone for a day filled with sport and spirit.

"The friendly rivalry between the teams, aptly named Duke vs Duchess, added a layer of excitement to the event, with the Duchess’s team claiming victory with a score of 5-3.

"The day was capped off with the couple presenting medals, a gesture of appreciation for the players’ prolific talent and dedication.

"The Duke and Duchess would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the event organizers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips."

A delinquency notice letter was sent to the charity earlier on May 3 saying the foundation is "listed as delinquent" for "failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees"

The letter says an organisation listed as delinquent is banned from "soliciting or disbursing charitable funds" and its registration may be "suspended or revoked".

A physical cheque sent as part of the filing was sent by Archewell Foundation to the California Attorney General's Office was not received. A new one has been sent to resolve the issue.

The letter from California's Registry of Charities and Fundraisers warns: "An organisation that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds.

"The organisation may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry.

"Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed."

The foundation believes its tax filings were submitted on time and a cheque was sent and it was only made aware of any issue when the delinquency notice was published.

Now that a new cheque has been posted, it expects the issue will quickly be resolved, with this being reflected in in records within seven business days.

Archewell Foundation is a non-profit organisation created by Harry and Meghan.

On its website, it says its mission is to "show up, do good", adding: "We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities - local and global - through acts of service and compassion."

On Sunday, the couple visited a local charity in Lagos, Nigeria, Giants of Africa, as part of their three-day visit to the country.

Giants of Africa uses basketball to empower young people.

There, they unveiled a partnership between the organisation and the Archewell Foundation.