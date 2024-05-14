Golfer Rory McIlroy files for divorce from his wife Erica as marriage 'irretrievably broken'

Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife Erica on the eve of the US PGA Championship at Valhalla
Golfer Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife Erica Stoll.

Court records show the golfer submitted a "petition for dissolution of marriage" in Palm Beach County in Florida on Monday.

The pair met 12 years ago when Erica was working for the PGA of America at the Ryder Cup. At the time, McIlroy thanked her for getting him a police escort to the course after misreading his tee time.

He ended up making it to the Sunday singles with minutes to go, before going on to retain his trophy.

The couple married in 2017 and have one child together, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, who was born in 2020.

Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife Erica
McIlroy filed for divorce the day after winning the Wells Fargo Championship for the fourth time at Quail Hollow, and on the eve of the US PGA Championship at Valhalla.

The world number two is scheduled to speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon at Valhalla, the scene of his last major victory in 2014.

A spokesperson for McIlroy released a statement which said: "Rory McIlroy's communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed.

"They stressed Rory's desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment."

Three months before his win at Valhalla in 2014, McIlroy broke off his engagement to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki just days after sending out wedding invitations.

McIlroy announced the news the day before the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, saying in a statement that he was not ready for marriage.

Although he added he would not make any further comment, he did go on to answer questions at his scheduled pre-tournament press conference.

Looking drained and emotional, McIlroy said: "Obviously (it's) quite a difficult time for Caroline and myself and I think the statement really said it all this morning.

"It was mutual and amicable and we both thought it was the best for both of us. Time to move on and I think I've said all that I need to say."

