Rebel Wilson breaks silence over Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher divorce following memoir speculation

Rebel Wilson has broken her silence on the pair's divorce. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Rebel Wilson has broken her silence on her former co-star Sacha Baron Cohen’s divorce from Isla Fisher which they announced just days after the Bridesmaid actress published her memoir.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Baron Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, announced they had split last month, after having quietly separated last year following more than a decade of marriage.

The announcement came amid the publication of Rebel Wilson’s memoir ‘Rebel Rising’ which saw the Hollywood actor take aim at Baron Cohen.

The memoir features a chapter titled Sacha Baron Cohen And Other A**holes whereby Wilson makes claims about her experience working with Baron Cohen on the 2016 action comedy Grimsby.

In the UK edition, pages from the chapter were redacted due to "peculiarities" of English law.

Speaking on Wednesday, Wilson said she doesn’t think her memoir had anything to do with the pair’s split.

However, she did say the “timing wasn’t great” for Baron Cohen and claimed that their divorce could have been related to the Borat actor’s “general treatment to women”.

She told The Kyle and Jackie O Show: “I don’t feel like I’m the reason, but it might have just been his general treatment to women.”

Read more: England and Manchester City star Jack Grealish fined £666 after admitting going 44mph in 30mph area

Read more: Pubs allowed to extend opening times to 1am if England or Scotland make it to Euros 2024 semi-finals

Rebel Rising was published in the US early last month. Picture: Alamy

Wilson also revealed she hadn’t spoken to Fisher since her divorce to Baron Cohen, saying: “I haven’t spoken to her. Obviously, I used to be friends with her before all this happened. We did a movie together called Bachelorette.”

Baron Cohen and Fisher announced their divorce in a joint statement last month, as they shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts of their pair in tennis attire.

It read: “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our rackets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate our family’s wishes for privacy."

It came just days after Wilson named Baron Cohen as the “a***hole” described in her memoir, as she claimed the actor had tried to stop her mentioning him in the memoir.

The timing of the announcement resulted in speculation about the divorce, given she and Baron Cohen had already quietly split months earlier.

The redacted chapter of Wilson’s book instead references "the worst experience of [Wilson's] professional life".

Rebel Wilson featured alongside Sacha Baron Cohen in the film Grimsby. Picture: Alamy

Reps for Baron Cohen deemed the decision a "victory" for him after he denied the allegations made.

A spokesperson for Baron Cohen told Deadline: "Harper Collins did not fact check this chapter in the book prior to publication and took the sensible but terribly belated step of deleting Rebel Wilson’s defamatory claims once presented with evidence that they were false.

"Printing falsehoods is against the law in the UK and Australia; this is not a 'peculiarity' as Ms Wilson said, but a legal principle that has existed for many hundreds of years.

"This is a clear victory for Sacha Baron Cohen and confirms what we said from the beginning – that this is demonstrably false, in a shameful and failed effort to sell books."