England and Manchester City star Jack Grealish fined £666 after admitting going 44mph in 30mph area

Grealish did not appear in court but pleaded guilty through his barrister. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Jack Grealish has been fined after admitting driving at 44mph in a 30mph area in his Range Rover Sport last summer.

The England and Manchester City star did not appear at Worcester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday but pleaded guilty through his barrister.

The 28-year-old was handed a £666 fine for speeding in the north Worcestershire area in July last year.

He was also been given five points on what was a clean licence.

Grealish did not appear in court. Picture: Alamy

The court was told Grealish was caught speeding by a mobile speed camera on Station Road, Wythall, while driving a Range Rover Sport on the morning of July 17 2023.

He was also ordered to pay £110 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £266, leaving him with a total bill of £1,042.

A charge of failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of the driver was withdrawn.

The Birmingham-born midfielder has previously been banned from the roads for careless driving.

