Pubs allowed to extend opening times to 1am if England or Scotland make it to Euros 2024 semi-finals

Pubs have been told they can stay open later in a boost to the hospitality sector. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Pubs will be able to open until 1am if England or Scotland make it to the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

Hospitality groups have welcomed the move, which only covers venues in England and Wales, with Scotland and Northern Ireland in charge of their own licensing rules.

The government says venues will be able to stay open an extra two hours on match days, to allow fans to enjoy it.

Most pubs close by 11pm but ministers can choose to relax licensing hours to mark occasions of "exceptional national significance".

Pub opening times were also extended during the King's coronation weekend last year.

Germany is hosting Euro 2024 this year. Picture: Alamy

Home Secretary James Cleverly said the move will "allow friends, families and communities to come together for longer to watch their nation hopefully bring it home".

The change to opening times comes after a consultation at the end of last year.

On Wednesday, the legislation will be laid in parliament to ensure enough time is provided for it to be debated and passed before the tournament kicks off.

It is hoped the extension will provide a boost to the hospitality industry, which has been hit hard by rising energy prices, the cost of living crisis and inflated food and drinks prices.

Germany is hosting Euro 2024, with the semi-finals taking place on Tuesday 9 July and Wednesday 10 July.

The final is due to take place on Sunday 14 July.

