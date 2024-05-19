Boy, 14, dies and another, 13, in critical condition after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne

File photo of the Ovingham Bridge across the River Tyne. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A boy, aged 14 has died and another aged 13 is in a critical condition after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne on Saturday, police have said.

The boys, who have yet to be named went missing after getting in trouble in the water close to Ovingham bridge, about 15 miles outside of Newcastle.

Police, ambulances, water rescue teams and a helicopter were scrambled to the scene at 3.30pm on Saturday.

One of the boys, aged 13, was rescued from the water. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The body of the 14-year-old boy was later found in the water following a search and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The parents of both boys are being supported by specially-trained officers, police said.

Ovingham Road and Pedestrian Bridges at Ovingham, Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the families of both boys at this difficult time as we continue to support them.

"A number of agencies were involved in the incident and their support was hugely appreciated. It is with great sadness that we could not provide a more positive update."

Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service said on Saturday night: "Teams are currently on scene at an ongoing incident at the river Tyne near Ovingham.

"2 Swift Water Rescue units from Pegswood, an appliance from Prudhoe and a number of senior officers are present."We are working with Police, the Ambulance Service + Mountain Rescue at this time."