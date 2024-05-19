Two teenage boys missing after getting into trouble in River Tyne, as rescue teams and helicopter scrambled to search

The boys got into trouble in the water near Ovingham Bridge. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren

Emergency services launched a search of the River Tyne on Saturday, after two teenage boys got into trouble in the water.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The boys were close to Ovingham bridge, about 15 miles outside of Newcastle.

Police, ambulances, water rescue teams and a helicopter were scrambled to the scene.

The roads were closed to give the rescue teams room to search for the boys.

Officers have yet to give an update on the search on Sunday morning, and the condition of the two boys is not known.

Teams are currently on scene at an ongoing incident at the river Tyne near Ovingham. 2 Swift Water Rescue units from Pegswood, an appliance from Prudhoe and a number of senior officers are present. We are working with Police, the Ambulance Service + Mountain Rescue at this time. pic.twitter.com/8kmHxYzJiw — Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service (@NlandFRS) May 18, 2024

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "Shortly after 3.30pm today (Saturday) police received a report of concern for the welfare of two teenage boys who had come into difficulty in the water near to Ovingham bridge in Northumberland.

"Emergency services were immediately deployed.

"There is a large multi-agency presence in the area, and we would ask the public to not to gather where possible to allow for those at scene to carry out their duties.

"Anyone with information which could assist is asked to get in touch with police via 101 quoting log NP-20240518-0720."

Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service said on Saturday night: "Teams are currently on scene at an ongoing incident at the river Tyne near Ovingham.

"2 Swift Water Rescue units from Pegswood, an appliance from Prudhoe and a number of senior officers are present.

"We are working with Police, the Ambulance Service + Mountain Rescue at this time."

File photo Ovingham Bridge on the River Tyne. Picture: Alamy

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of concerns of two people in the water in Ovingham at 3.30pm this afternoon.

"We dispatched our full Hazardous Area Response Team as well as two ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader and an officer.

"We also requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service."