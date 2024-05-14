Former champion figure skater to stand trial over £500k Park Lane Hilton hotel fraud

Former champion figure skater to stand trial over £500k Park Lane Hilton fraud. Picture: Alamy / LinkedIn

By Danielle De Wolfe

A former champion figure skater has been charged with fraud after she allegedly stole more than £500k in funds from a top Park Lane hotel.

Jubilee Mandl-Daroczy, 40, a former professional skater, will now go on trial accused of defrauding Park Lane's Hilton hotel over a two year period.

The fraud, which is said to have taken place between January 1, 2022 and February 16 of this year, saw Mandl-Daroczy allegedly syphon hotel funds into her personal account.

Vienna-born Mandl-Daroczy is said to have used her position as the hotel's director of business development in London, which enabled her to commit the fraud.

Mandl-Daroczy of White City, west London, took up the director role in the Hilton hotel on London's Park Lane in 2017.

Jubilee Mandl-Daroczy, 40, is accused of siphoning hotel funds into her own private account. Picture: LinkedIn

Prior to taking up the job in hospitality, Mandl-Daroczy is said to have been crowned five-time European Criterium Champion, as well as claiming gold at the Austrian Figure Skating Championships in 1998 and 1999.

She appeared at Harrow crown court, via videolink from HMP Bronzefield on Tuesday.

Appearing on screen, Mandl-Daroczy pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering.

The business development director is said to have “abused her position as director of business development” against the “financial interests of the Hilton Hotel Group”.

She also faces additional claims that she “concealed or transferred” money allegedly stolen from the hotel.

Prior to taking up the job in hospitality, Mandl-Daroczy is said to have been crowned five-time European Criterium Champion, as well as claiming gold at the Austrian Figure Skating Championships in 1998 and 1999. Picture: Alamy

Writing on LinkedIn following her appointment, she said: “I am delighted to have been appointed Director of Business Development at London Hilton on Park Lane, as it is the flagship property in the EMEA and the first Hilton hotel to open in Europe.

“I’m looking forward to all the exciting projects we have coming up in 2017 throughout all areas of the business.”

Judge Karim Ezzat remanded Mandl-Daroczy in custody until the trial begins on October 21.