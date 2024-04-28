More human remains found in Salford after two men were arrested on suspicion of murder following torso discovery

28 April 2024

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely gave an update on the case.
By Chay Quinn

More human remains have been found in Salford after a torso was found in a nature reserve

The remains were found by officers at Blackleach Reservoir and a dog walker at Linneyshaw Colliery Wood, both in Salford, on Sunday and Saturday evening respectively.

Earlier this year, a torso was found in clear plastic by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford on April 4.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they believe the victim was a man in his 60s from Salford and his family have been informed.

It is thought the victim was known to two men, aged 42 and 68 and from Salford, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and remain in custody, the force said.

Officers have also searched a property in Worsley Road, Winton, where they believe the victim and two suspects lived.

Evidence at the scene suggests the victim is likely to have died there in late March.

Police and forensic officers at Kersal Dale
Formal identification of the remains has not yet taken place but should be completed by next week, GMP said.

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, of GMP's Serious Crime Division, said: "While this is significant progress, we know there is still some way to go to complete this investigation.

"I also recognise the details of this case will have been particularly distressing for the people of Salford and beyond, including our officers who have worked diligently to progress this investigation, and most importantly, to the man's heartbroken family.

"Local officers will continue to patrol the affected areas and we will provide updates when we have information."

Mr Hughes said the force is still appealing to local communities to report anything suspicious they may have seen, heard or witnessed in the crime scene areas.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 2695 of 04/04/2024, and information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Police officers by a forensic tent at Kersal Dale, near Salford on April 5
Chief superintendent Tony Creely said in March: "At this time we continue to work hard to determine the identity of the person whose remains have been found.

"Through initial forensic and DNA testing, the victim is a man who is likely to be aged over 40 and who had only been deceased for a matter of days.

"We have a team of specially trained detectives within the major incident team working around the clock to investigate the full circumstances that led to the victim being found here.

"Last night we made an arrest of a man in his 20s from the local area on suspicion of murder.

"He remains in custody and will be questioned by detectives later today."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 and quote log number 2695 of 4 April 2024.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

