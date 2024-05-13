Tyson Fury's dad John left with bloodied face after bust-up with member of Oleksandr Usyk's camp ahead of huge fight

Tyson Fury's dad John after headbutting another boxer. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Tyson Fury's dad John was left with blood pouring from his face after a furious bust-up with a member of Oleksandr Usyk's team.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tyson is fighting Usyk for the undisputed world heavyweight title this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's captial.

The build-up got off to an explosive start as members from both teams clashed just days before the fight.

The scuffle was preceded by John storming around the room, chanting 'FURY, FURY!'.

John was left with a cut from an alleged headbutt and the blood continued to flow despite the 59-year-old's attempts to wipe it away.

Warning: strong language below

‼️ Full, close-up video of John Fury's headbutt clash with Oleksandr Usyk's team which left him bleeding today…



[🎥 Serge Lapin] pic.twitter.com/ctlylkIszH — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 13, 2024

Read More: Pictured: Heathrow Border Force official and ex-Royal Marine accused of spying for Hong Kong

Read More: Two arrested after Leeds United fan 'slashed in neck' outside EFL semi-final with victim 'lucky to be alive'

The rival camps had to be separated by security at the hotel where Monday's media activity was being held.

He had to be restrained repeatedly while Usyk's camp then chanted back "Usyk, Usyk, Usyk".

John Fury. Picture: PA

John Fury. Picture: PA

When Tyson saw his dad for the first time since the fracas, having missed it while giving an interview elsewhere, he said: "How did you cut yourself like that?"

After the violent confrontation, John told Sky Sports News that a member of the Ukrainian's entourage initiated the scuffle.