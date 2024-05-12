Two arrested after Leeds United fan 'slashed in neck' outside EFL semi-final with victim 'lucky to be alive'

Leeds United fan 'lucky to be alive' after being 'slashed in neck' during row outside play-off semi-final. Picture: Alamy / @DorsetHotTub

By Danielle De Wolfe

Two people have been arrested after a Leeds United fan was 'slashed in the neck' following Sunday's English Football League play-off game.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A friend of the man said the victim was 'lucky to be alive' after a blade was taken to his throat outside Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium just after 2pm on Sunday.

The match saw Norwich City FC take on Leeds United in the crucial play-off, with Sunday's match ending in a 0-0 draw.

Norwich football club are now said to be working with Norfolk Police, with the victim seen by paramedics at the scene but did not require further medical treatment, Norwich Police said.

The son of the injured man claims his dad had been "slashed in the neck" during what he says was an unprovoked attack.

Leeds United fans continue to be the subject of taunts from opposition teams following the fatal stabbing of two Leeds United fans in Istanbul before a match against Galatasaray in 2000.

We came out of Carrow Road after the game to Chants of Turks with knives and Galatasary.. whilst asking the lads why it was said my dad was slashed in the neck with a blade and hit by a full can… @LUFC

if anyone knows anything please speak up #lufc #ncfc pic.twitter.com/9rCfSVTBx4 — Hot Tub Hire Dorset (@DorsetHottub) May 12, 2024

A man aged in his late teens was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH, with a second man in his 50s also arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Bioth men were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, Norwich Police have confirmed.

Taking to X formerly Twitter, a fan using the name @DorsetHottub, who claims to be the son of the victim, wrote: "We came out of Carrow Road after the game to Chants of Turks with knives and Galatasary..

"...whilst asking the lads why it was said my dad was slashed in the neck with a blade and hit by a full can…

"@LUFC if anyone knows anything please speak up #lufc #ncfc," he added.

It comes as Norfolk Police noted additional police officers would be on duty at the game in Norwich on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Norfolk Police noted additional police officers would be on duty at the game in Norwich on Sunday.

The pivotal play-off match as part of the EFL Championship, Sunday's game resulted in a 0-0 draw, with an increased police presence seen in the streets surrounding the stadium.

Read more: Pictured: Woman, 66, stabbed to death in Edgware after thief 'tried to steal her bag'

Read more: Two women killed and four people injured in Wolverhampton house fire as two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Taking to Twitter, another user, @SeniorGareth, who claims to known the victim "for many years" countered those suggesting online that the man had provoked the attack.

"Just spoken to the lad who was attacked outside. Known him many years. Absolutely not a fighter," he posted on the social media platform.

"Asked the ones singing re Istanbul to show respect and he’s now lucky to be alive. He’s shook up #lufc"

Taking to X formerly Twitter, one fan using the name @DorsetHottub wrote: "We came out of Carrow Road after the game to Chants of Turks with knives and Galatasary.. Picture: Alamy

Ahead of the game, Norfolk Police said: "A policing operation will be in place as Norwich City FC play Leeds Utd in the first round of the EFL Championship play-off match at Carrow Road at noon on Sunday (12 May 2024).

Norwich Police said in a statement: "A man aged in his late teens was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"A man aged in 50s was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"Both men remain in custody.

"Officers believe another man was also involved in this afternoon’s incident and enquiries are ongoing to locate him."

Just spoken to the lad who was attacked outside. Known him many years. Absolutely not a fighter. Asked the ones singing re Istanbul to show respect and he’s now lucky to be alive. He’s shook up #lufc — gareth senior 🏆 (@SeniorGareth) May 12, 2024

"An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances of exactly what happened.

"Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anybody in the area at the time with any information or phone footage of the incident. They're asked to get in touch via the following channels quoting crime reference 36/32293/24:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.