Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

2 May 2024, 10:41 | Updated: 2 May 2024, 11:35

Princess Charlotte is nine today
Princess Charlotte is nine today. Picture: Kensington Royal
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a photograph of their daughter Princess Charlotte to mark her ninth birthday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate took the photograph of Princess Charlotte with a beaming smile as she posed next to a clematis plant with pink petals.

Charlotte's big day comes as the Wales family navigate Kate's cancer treatment, with the princess away from official duties since the start of the year.

Their social media post read: "Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!

"Thank you for all of the kind messages today."

It comes after Kate and William released a previously unseen photo as they celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary this week.

Read More: "Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" Kate shares her adorable birthday snap of young Prince

Read More: Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

Kate has spent months away from her public duties as she continues to undergo treatment after being diagnosed with cancer.

King Charles
King Charles. Picture: Getty

The Princess of Wales announced her diagnosis in March and it came months after King Charles also revealed he had cancer.

Charles made his return to work this week as he visited a cancer centre, telling reporters he is "doing alright".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jay Blades and his wife Lisa Marie Zbozen have separated.

‘Never cried so much’: Repair Shop star Jay Blades’s wife announces shock split just over year after Barbados wedding

Protesters at UCLA have been detained by police, after a stand-off that lasted many hours

Bear spray fired at riot police as officers clash with pro-Palestinian protesters at US university

Protesters on campus

Police begin removing barricades at pro-Palestinian protesters’ site at UCLA

Bereaved families

South Korean parliament approves independent probe into Halloween crush

Daniel Anjorin was attacked in the sword rampage

Man, 36, appears in court after being charged with murder of boy, 14, in Hainault sword rampage

Fumio Kishida

Japanese PM unveils framework for global regulation of generative AI

Actor Martin Freeman has started eating meat again after 38 years as a vegetarian.

Martin Freeman quits 'processed' vegetarian diet after 38 years and turns back to pork pies and Scotch eggs

The statue

Court upholds Italy’s right to seize important bronze from Getty Museum

Exclusive
A former serviceman was patrolling the flagship London Greggs shop this morning

‘Ex-Gurkha’ deployed at London’s flagship Greggs as shoplifters brazenly target bakery chain

Demonstrators with Palestinian flag

Pro-Palestinian protesters defy police orders to remain on US campus

Georgian protesters

Georgian parliament cancels session after building damaged during protests

Protesters have surrounded a coach outside a hotel in London reportedly planning to relocate migrants to the Bibby Stockholm barge.

Masked protesters ‘slash tyres’ and form human chain around coach trying to take migrants to Bibby Stockholm barge

Road collapse

Death toll surges after road collapse in southern China

Thunderstorms swept the UK overnight.

Huge electrical storm sweeps UK overnight - as lightning strikes care home and commuters delayed by power cuts

Disunited Methodists

United Methodists in US repeal longstanding ban on LGBT clergy

China Highway

Highway collapse in southern China kills at least 48 people

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cambodia Explosion

Deadly explosion at Cambodian military base was an accident, ministers say

Flowers outside church

Teenager on terror charges after stabbings at Sydney church denied bail

Clarkson's Farm series 3 will be released on May 3.

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on death of his beloved pet on Diddly Squat Farm

Christopher Gregor, 31, is accused of the child abuse death of his son Corey

Disturbing footage of boy, 6, forced to run on treadmill played to court as father accused of killing son with abuse
It's now believed nitazenes could be present in the wider drugs market, including in counterfeit versions of pills such as Xanax.

Drugs 1000 times stronger than heroin could ruin this summer's music festivals, charities warn
The polls have opened across England

Polls open across England for local elections as new voter ID laws require photo identification at ballot boxes
Daniel Anjorin, 14, died on Tuesday as he walked to school in the suburban area of Hainault.

Daniel Anjorin's mother screamed 'that's my son' moments after he was stabbed to death in Hainault sword rampage
US Abortion

Arizona governor set to sign repeal of near-total abortion ban from 1864

Solomon Islands Election

Solomon Islands lawmakers elect former foreign minister as new prime minister

Richard Tandy has died at the age of 76

Electric Light Orchestra keyboardist Richard Tandy dies aged 76 as Jeff Lynne pays tribute to 'remarkable musician'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit