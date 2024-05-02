Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Princess Charlotte is nine today. Picture: Kensington Royal

By Kieran Kelly

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a photograph of their daughter Princess Charlotte to mark her ninth birthday.

Kate took the photograph of Princess Charlotte with a beaming smile as she posed next to a clematis plant with pink petals.

Charlotte's big day comes as the Wales family navigate Kate's cancer treatment, with the princess away from official duties since the start of the year.

Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! 🎂



Thank you for all of the kind messages today.



📸 The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/2DSDiuO93c — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2024

Their social media post read: "Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!

"Thank you for all of the kind messages today."

It comes after Kate and William released a previously unseen photo as they celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary this week.

Kate has spent months away from her public duties as she continues to undergo treatment after being diagnosed with cancer.

The Princess of Wales announced her diagnosis in March and it came months after King Charles also revealed he had cancer.

Charles made his return to work this week as he visited a cancer centre, telling reporters he is "doing alright".