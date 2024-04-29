Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.
Meghan Markle will not return to the UK alongside Prince Harry when the royal returns to the UK next month.

Harry is poised to return to the UK to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday May 8.

The service is set to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The pair are set to visit Nigeria for talks on the games in May, with Meghan and Harry expected to take part in 'cultural activities', as well as meeting service members and their families in the country.

A statement released by Nigerian defence spokesman Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau did not specify a date for the royals' visit.

It comes as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a previously unseen wedding photo.

Meghan Markle will not return to the UK alongside Prince Harry when the royal returns to the UK next month.
The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when Meghan and Harry visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Taking to X formerly Twitter, the Royal correspondent Chris Ship said: "Additional confirmation this morning that Meghan will not be joining Harry for the Invictus Anniversary service at @StPaulsLondon in London.

"But the Duchess of Sussex will join the Duke for an Invictus-inspired visit to Nigeria immediately after Harry leaves the UK."

Read more: Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Read more: Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

As part of the UK service, Harry will join actor Damian Lewis, who is expected to recite a poem at the event.

Harry is poised to return to the UK to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday May 8 without Meghan.
A statement published on the Invictus Games' social media accounts earlier today read: "The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th.

"We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion."

It comes amid speculation Prince Harry is being 'eased out' by Invictus Games by CEO, according to suggestions by royal author.

