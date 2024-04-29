Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago. Picture: Kensington Palace

By Kieran Kelly

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a touching new photo as they mark 13 years of marriage.

A new photo of the couple on their wedding day, April 29, 2011, has been shared via the official Kensington Palace Twitter account.

The caption reads: "13 years ago today!" and highlights the photographer, Millie Pilkington.

It comes after Prince William resumed his public duties following the announcement that Princess Kate had been diagnosed with cancer.

The Prince of Wales spent several weeks away from public-facing duties during the Easter holidays to make sure he was by Kate and their children's side.

13 years ago today!



📸 Millie Pilkington pic.twitter.com/lzK6GRT7Ak — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2024

It comes days after Princess of Wales was honoured with a new title from King Charles in recognition of her years of public service.

Kate was handed The Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour by King Charles in acknowledgement of her outstanding achievements in the arts, sciences, medicine and public service and in 'recognition of her taking on more responsibilities'.

It is the first time a member of the royal family has been appointed to the Companions of Honour.

The title, which Buckingham Palace said is a new appointment to the Order, is a symbol of the “great esteem” the princess is held in by King Charles.

Kate and William on their wedding day 13 years ago today. Picture: Alamy

The Companions of Honour was founded by King George V in 1917 to recognise outstanding achievements in the Arts, Sciences, Medicine and Public Service.