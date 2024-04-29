Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary
29 April 2024, 13:20 | Updated: 29 April 2024, 13:42
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a touching new photo as they mark 13 years of marriage.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
A new photo of the couple on their wedding day, April 29, 2011, has been shared via the official Kensington Palace Twitter account.
The caption reads: "13 years ago today!" and highlights the photographer, Millie Pilkington.
It comes after Prince William resumed his public duties following the announcement that Princess Kate had been diagnosed with cancer.
The Prince of Wales spent several weeks away from public-facing duties during the Easter holidays to make sure he was by Kate and their children's side.
13 years ago today!— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2024
📸 Millie Pilkington pic.twitter.com/lzK6GRT7Ak
It comes days after Princess of Wales was honoured with a new title from King Charles in recognition of her years of public service.
Kate was handed The Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour by King Charles in acknowledgement of her outstanding achievements in the arts, sciences, medicine and public service and in 'recognition of her taking on more responsibilities'.
Read More: Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'
Read More: Full timeline of Charles and Kate's diagnoses, battle and treatment with cancer
It is the first time a member of the royal family has been appointed to the Companions of Honour.
The title, which Buckingham Palace said is a new appointment to the Order, is a symbol of the “great esteem” the princess is held in by King Charles.
The Companions of Honour was founded by King George V in 1917 to recognise outstanding achievements in the Arts, Sciences, Medicine and Public Service.