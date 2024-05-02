Local elections 2024: Polls close and counting begins as control of councils and mayors set to be decided

2 May 2024, 22:03 | Updated: 2 May 2024, 22:51

Counting is now underway after polls officially closed at 10pm
Counting is now underway after polls officially closed at 10pm. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Polls across England have closed after a day of voting in a nationwide series of local elections, as well as parliamentary by-election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Over 2,600 council seats across 107 local authorities in England are up for grabs, along with 10 high-profile mayoral races in major cities and regional authorities. Londoners will also elect 25 Assembly members.

Separately, 37 police and crime commissioner roles will be decided upon across England and Wales through today's balloting.

But the Blackpool South constituency has garnered particular attention, as a new Member of Parliament will be chosen, following the resignation of former Conservative Scott Benton, in a by-election, closely watched for broader national implications.

Polling stations opened at 7am and shut at 10pm this evening.

Polls are now officially closed
Polls are now officially closed. Picture: Alamy

As long as voters are in the queue by the closing time, they can exercise their democratic right to vote.

There are no elections in Scotland or Northern Ireland.

However, a new legal requirement mandates that voters present an approved form of photo identification.

However, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fell foul of the new rule and was turned away from his polling place after forgetting to bring a valid ID.

Explained: Everything you need to know about photo ID to vote in the local elections

To be eligible to vote, you must be aged 18 or above, and either a British, Irish, EU, or qualifying Commonwealth citizen who is a registered voter.

Vote counting will commence shortly after polls close tonight, with LBC and LBC News providing comprehensive, up-to-the-minute coverage as results pour in from every corner of the country with an Election Night special hosted by Shelagh Fogarty and Iain Dale.

Results will continue to arrive throughout Friday and over the weekend, with the last due on Sunday afternoon.

Mayoral results - including those in Greater London, West Midlands and Greater Manchester - will be announced on Friday and Saturday.

London Assembly election declarations will also come through on Saturday. And the winner of the Blackpool South by-election is expected to be announced early on Friday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Conception on fire

Captain of scuba dive boat is jailed over blaze which left 34 people dead

Arizona governor Katie Hobbs

Arizona governor repeals 1864 law banning almost all abortions in the state

A 17-year-old has now charged in connection with the incident

Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH after three injured in incident at Sheffield school

Boris Johnson was initially turned away from his polling place after forgetting to bring a valid ID - despite the rule being introduced by him when he was Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson forgets ID when arriving at polling station to vote - despite introducing the rule himself

Joe Biden

Biden: India and Japan are ‘xenophobic’ and do not welcome immigrants

The British Diversity Awards 2024 – Show

Comedian Dane Baptiste dropped by talent agency as he apologises to Jewish community for 'disturbing' post

Live
London, UK. 02nd May, 2024. The polling station at Methodist Central Hall in Westminster this afternoon. Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News

Local Elections 2024 Live: Polls closed and counting begins across England and Wales

Haitians fleeing gang violence

Gangs lay siege to neighbourhoods in fresh outbreak of violence in Haiti

Take That and Keane have confirmed their shows at the crisis-hit Co-Op Live arena will not go ahead as planned - as the new £365m venue continues to delay its opening.

Take That move shows from Manchester's crisis-hit Co-op live arena to rival venue after chaos

Police have rushed to the scene in Dagenham

Teenager fighting for life after being stabbed in Dagenham, as gunshots also reported

Police are investigating right-wing politician and former actor Lawrence Fox after he shared an upskirt photograph of a female TV presented.

Police probe right-wing politician Laurence Fox after he shared then deleted upskirt photo of presenter

Joe Biden

Dissent must never lead to disorder says Biden as he hits out at campus protests

Exclusive
US national security adviser General HR McMaster has said that the we are on the 'cusp of another World War' in a stark warning to Britain to boost defence spending to 4% of GDP.

'We are close to another World War': Former top US general warns UK to boost defence spending and build Iron Dome

Josh Baker

Cricketer Josh Baker dies aged 20, leaving teammates 'heartbroken', as Michael Vaughan leads tributes

Exclusive
Rents have increased since the cap ended, tenants are telling LBC

'It felt like an April Fool's at first': Tenants face illegal rent hikes or eviction as landlords sell to cover costs

Sandro Tonali

Newcastle star Sandro Tonali escapes immediate ban and can return in August despite breaking FA gambling rules

Latest News

See more Latest News

Christian Brueckner is the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann detective reveals bombshell tip-off that led police to identify prime suspect Christian Brueckner
45 protesters were arrested

Dozens of activists arrested after police assaulted during protest to block Peckham migrant bus, as coach leaves empty
The body of Sian Batchelor was found on a beach near Pembroke Dock.

Body of woman, 32, found on beach in Wales as devastated family pay tribute to ‘beautiful, loving person’
Marcus Arduini Monzo has been accused of murder

'Hero' dad fought off Hainault 'sword killer' to defend young family as children slept

Gaza protests ‘slowing down justice’ as domestic abuse victim ‘unable to see’ redeployed detectives

Gaza protests ‘holding off justice’ as domestic abuse victim ‘unable to see’ redeployed detectives
Israel Palestinians

Ceasefire question remains: Will Israel end war without destruction of Hamas?

Donald Trump in court

Trump could face further gag order sanctions amid hush money trial

Kate Forbes announced she would not stand to replace Humza Yousaf.

Kate Forbes announces she will not run in SNP leadership race to replace Humza Yousaf

Police raid campus protest site

Police and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash at UCLA encampment

Disabled Ukrainians have been treated awfully by Russian invaders

Tortured, abducted, disappeared: the desperate plight of disabled Ukrainians at the hands of Russian invaders

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit