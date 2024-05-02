Boris Johnson forgets ID when arriving at polling station to vote - despite introducing the rule himself

By Chay Quinn

Boris Johnson was initially turned away from his polling place after forgetting to bring a valid ID - despite the rule being introduced by him when he was Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson quit as PM two years ago - and ran afoul of the Elections Act 2022.

The new law requires everyone who votes to produce a valid photo ID in order to cast their ballot.

But polling station staff had to turn the former Conservative Party leader away because he could not produce any ID, Sky said.

Britain's voters are heading to the polls today as a nationwide series of local elections gets underway, accompanied by a parliamentary by-election.

Over 2,600 council seats across 107 local authorities in England are up for grabs, along with 10 high-profile mayoral races in major cities and regional authorities. Londoners will also elect 25 Assembly members.

Separately, 37 police and crime commissioner roles will be decided upon across England and Wales through today's balloting.

But the Blackpool South constituency has garnered particular attention, as a new Member of Parliament will be chosen, following the resignation of former Conservative Scott Benton, in a by-election, closely watched for broader national implications.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm this evening. As long as voters are in the queue by the closing time, they can exercise their democratic right to vote.

There are no elections in Scotland or Northern Ireland.

However, a new legal requirement mandates that voters present an approved form of photo identification - there are 22 accepted types.