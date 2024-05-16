Police to begin fresh search for body of Muriel McKay - 54 years after kidnap and murder

16 May 2024, 13:35 | Updated: 16 May 2024, 13:37

Police to begin fresh search for body of Muriel McKay - 54 years after kidnap and murder
Police to begin fresh search for body of Muriel McKay - 54 years after kidnap and murder. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Police have launched a fresh search for the remains of Muriel McKay, 54 years after her kidnap and murder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms McKay, 55, the Australian-born wife of News Of The World executive Alcik McKay was kidnapped from her Wimbledon home in December 1969 and held ransom for £1 million.

She had been mistaken for Anna Murdoch, the then-wife of media baron Rupert Murdoch - whom Mr McKay was deputy to at the time.

Ms McKay's kidnapping was traced to Stocking Farm near Bishop's Stortford and brothers Arthur and Nizamodeen Hosein were convicted of her kidnap and murder in 1970. However, her remains have never been found.

Detectives investigating the kidnap and murder will now carry out new searches of a Hertfordshire farm, the Metropolitan Police said, after they identified other areas of the site worth searching.

Scotland Yard launch search for Muriel McKay after she vanished from her home in Arthur Road, Wimbledon, December 1969
Scotland Yard launch search for Muriel McKay after she vanished from her home in Arthur Road, Wimbledon, December 1969. Picture: Alamy

Read More: ‘Kidnapped’ man presumed dead for 27 years found next door from family in neighbour’s cellar

Read More: King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party

The farm has been searched several times since the murder - most recently in 2022, when 30 police officers, ground penetrating radar and specialist forensic archaeologists trawled the site, but nothing new was found.

Arthur died in prison in 2009, while Nizamodeen was deported to Trinidad and Tobago after serving his sentence.

Ms McKay's family were provided new information by Nizamodeen in December last year about the possible whereabouts of her remains and even visited him in Trinidad. The family shared the information they gathered, including footage, with the Metropolitan Police investigation team.

The decision to search the farm again was made after the investigation team visited Hosein to speak to him in person and interviewed him over three days following his offer to show her family where she was buried.

Commander Steve Clayman said that while they have concerns about inconsistencies in his account, officers will search an area where a manure heap once stood.

He said: "I'd like to thank Muriel's family for their patience while we have taken time to really carefully consider all the information gathered in relation to this case. I know it has been a frustrating time for them.

"We have decided we will carry out a further search at the Hertfordshire farm where it is believed Muriel's remains may be. We carried out an extensive search there in spring 2022 but unfortunately it was unsuccessful.

"Our recent inquiries mean other areas have been highlighted as being of potential interest and it is these we will search.

"The main area is where a manure heap once stood - we know now this was probably larger than we previously thought and therefore that area was not entirely searched in 2022.

"While we have concerns about inconsistences in the account provided by Nizamodeen Hosein, for completeness, we want to do this.

"At this stage we have not set a date for the search to begin, but will keep Muriel's family updated and informed.

"The owners of the farm are fully aware and supportive and we thank them for their continuing help and co-operation.

"We all share a hope and desire to find Muriel's remains and bring some closure to her family after all these years.

"We sincerely hope the search is successful. However, we have informed the family that if Muriel's remains are sadly not found, it would not be proportionate to carry out any further searches or investigations."

Hosein, aged 22
Hosein, aged 22. Picture: Alamy

The current owners of the farm have also released a statement confirming that "no further on our land will happen" after the next scheduled search.

The statement read: “Our position has been consistent from the very first request of the family of the late Mrs McKay for a dig at our home.

“We have always said that this is a police matter – they are the experts in investigating evidence and determining its credibility.

“We have at all times provided the police with access to our land and granted permission to dig when requested by them, including when we have not been obliged to do so.

“We agreed to support the decision of the police, whatever it was. They have now made their decision, which we respect, although we understand from the police that this was a finely judged call considering the unreliability of the evidence provided by the murderer.

“In fact, the evidence is insufficient for the police to apply for search warrant. It now means that once this dig is concluded there will be a close to the debate and that no further searches on our land will happen.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Slovakian PM Robert Fico's 'life is no longer at risk' after he was shot at five times

Man, 71, charged with attempted murder of Slovakian Prime Minister in ‘politically motivated’ shooting

Europe Meta

EU investigates Facebook and Instagram over ‘failure to protect children online’

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian forces ‘halt Russian advance in north-eastern town’

There are fears the water parasite outbreak in Devon could last as long as 10 more days

Families panic buy bottled water as Devon parasite crisis continues - and water firm increases compensation by £100

These are the key moments from the trial against Rebecca Joynes.

Ten key moments in trial of teacher Rebecca Joynes accused of having sex with two teenage pupils

Slovakia Prime Minister

‘Lone wolf’ charged with shooting Slovak prime minister Robert Fico

Slovakia Prime Minister

Slovak PM Robert Fico in stable condition after assassination attempt

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer vows UK's 'decline is not inevitable', as he unveils six point pitch to voters ahead of election

Georgia Divisive Law

Georgian president condemns ‘foreign influence’ law passed by parliament

Indonesia Volcano

Indonesian volcano at highest alert level after series of eruptions

Shocking footage appears to show Mr Bin Omran being helped out of the cellar by rescuers

‘Kidnapped’ man presumed dead for 27 years found next door from family in neighbour’s cellar

New Caledonia Unrest

Violence continues in New Caledonia despite France imposing state of emergency

Cryptospiridium has been found in Devon water supply

What is cryptosporidium, the parasite that's given people in Devon 'the worst illness ever'?

The boy died in a fall from Jacobs House, Plaistow

Tragedy as 'happy, smiley, energetic' boy, six, dies after falling from 15th floor of London tower block

Georgia Brooke was pronounced dead at Bradford Royal Infirmary

Boyfriend choked professional dancer, 26, to death in 'sex game gone wrong' then hanged himself, inquest hears

China Russia

Vladimir Putin thanks Xi Jinping for efforts to resolve Ukraine conflict

Latest News

See more Latest News

Netherlands Government

The Netherlands veers sharply to the right with new government

South Korea Doctors strike

South Korean court backs government plan to boost medical school admissions

Emergency services rushed to the car park of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church in Aberdeenshire last night

Baby girl killed in crash with Land Rover in church car park

The mother had not been properly restrained in her seat when she was thrown from the ride, the HSE said

Terrifying moment mum flung from London funfair ride while horrified daughter watches on, as bosses sentenced
The arrest took place on Wednesday evening

Moment woman 'carrying machete' is arrested by taser-wielding police officers on north London residential street
King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party

King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party
Tesco has recalled the product

Tesco urgently recalls lunch favourite and warns 'do not eat' over fears it could contain 'pieces of glass'
APTOPIX Slovakia Prime Minister

Slovakian prime minister’s condition ‘not life threatening’ after shooting

China Russia

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping sign deal to deepen Russia-Chinese partnership

There are fears the water parasite outbreak in Devon could last as long as 10 more days

Parasite outbreak 'to last ten more days' - as school closes and shoppers panic buy bottled water

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service
King Charles III's first official portrait since his coronation

Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'
Harry and Meghan pictured on their trip to Nigeria. Their Archewell charity has been declared 'delinquent'

Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit