Take That and Keane Co-Op Live gigs cancelled as boyband moves to rival Manchester Area in huge snub

Take That and Keane have confirmed their shows at the crisis-hit Co-Op Live arena will not go ahead as planned - as the new £365m venue continues to delay its opening. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Take That and Keane have confirmed their shows at the crisis-hit Co-Op Live arena will not go ahead as planned - as the new £365m venue continues to delay its opening.

The biggest indoor arena in the UK has postponed its opening four times times now - with several issues plaguing the £365million venue.

Take That, the boyband fronted by Gary Barlow, has even taken the step to move their upcoming show to the rival Manchester Arena.

The other major venue confirmed the switch after hours of chaos.

On Instagram earlier on Thursday, Keane said: "We're absolutely gutted not to be able to celebrate 20 years of Hopes And Fears with you at the Co-Op Live on Sunday.

"This is due to ongoing technical issues at the venue and is entirely beyond our control."

The statement added: "We are really disappointed that this has happened and are doing all we can to re-schedule the show."

The 23,500-capacity venue aimed to attract big-name acts away from London as well as awards shows and sporting events.

The Eagles, Janet Jackson and Eric Clapton are due to play the arena, but so far only a test event by Rick Astley has gone ahead.

A nozzle from the ventilation and air conditioning system fell to the ground from the ceiling last night.

No one was injured but the venue management decided to pull the plug on the performance from Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Thousands of fans, for the third time, were left disappointed after turning up for an event only for it to be cancelled.

The "embarrassing" fiasco has led to questions and criticism of how the arena's opening has been handled.

Sacha Lord, appointed by mayor Andy Burnham, as the night time economy adviser for Greater Manchester, made his first statement about the issues with the Arena to the PA news agency on Thursday.

He said: "As with all event venues, the safety of staff and customers is the highest priority even if that means there are delays.

"We are monitoring the situation closely."

The main contractor for the arena, the construction firm BAM said: "The safety of fans and staff is our number one priority.

"Unfortunately, in the run-up to last night's concert, an issue arose that meant the difficult decision was made to cancel the event.

"We apologise for the inconvenience that this has caused for many.

"Our team continues to work diligently on completing works to the arena."

Manchester City Council said the authority's building control is yet to sign the building off, though this is routine procedure until all "snagging" is completed and venues can operate without a completion certificate.

Earlier opening shows had attendances slashed and eventually events pulled after an issue with emergency services communications systems.

The arena, run by US-based Oak View Group, has confirmed shows by US musician Olivia Rodrigo as part of her world tour would not now go ahead on May 3 and 4.

Tim Leiweke, chairman and chief executive of the Oak View Group, said: "The safety and security of all visiting and working on Co-op Live is our utmost priority, and we could not and will not run any event until it is absolutely safe to do so.

"I deeply apologise for the impact that this has had on ticket holders and fans."

The Co-operative Group, which has reportedly paid up to £100m in a 15-year deal to have its name on the ill-fated arena, said it will seek a "full explanation" from Oak View Group.

In a statement the firm said: "As the naming rights sponsor for Co-op Live, we are shocked at the incident which has led to late cancellation of tonight's show at the arena.

"We are relieved that no-one has been injured, but we share the disappointment and frustration of ticket holders, many of whom are Co-op members, with the continuing delay to the opening of Co-op Live and the disruption that this is causing to everyone who has been looking forward to attending events.

"We will be seeking a full explanation from Oak View Group (OVG), who are responsible for the building, to the obvious questions arising from this, together with a clear plan from the Co-op Live venue management team at OVG for opening the venue and postponed and future events."

Steve Millington, professor of place management at Manchester Metropolitan University, said: "In the short term, it's not good is it?

"It is embarrassing really and you do wonder what's gone on in the planning or development. There seems to be a lot of problems.

"Ultimately in the long-run, in 10 years time, nobody will be talking about this, but you do wonder what the Co-op are getting out of this.

"People were asking questions whether Manchester needed a second indoor arena, three miles down the road from the one in the city centre."