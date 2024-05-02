Fury as Co-op Live arena 'nowhere near ready' as stars including Peter Kay and Olivia Rodrigo forced to cancel shows

2 May 2024, 14:22 | Updated: 2 May 2024, 15:20

Olivia Rodrigo's the GUTS World Tour is among the shows that have been forced to cancel.
Olivia Rodrigo's the GUTS World Tour is among the shows that have been forced to cancel. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The delay in opening Manchester's new £365m Co-op Live venue has sparked fury among fans after several shows were cancelled, with doors not expected to open for weeks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The arena cancelled its opening night for a third time on Wednesday night and made the announcement minutes before the show was due to start, with disappointed fans left waiting outside.

The venue has cancelled a string of events including shows for Olivia Rodrigo's the GUTS World Tour, comedian Peter Kay's tour and rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Construction workers told LBC it will still be weeks before the arena is anywhere near completion.

One man said: "It’s a big mess. Everybody’s rushing to finish and all the managers are running around but they’re not checking everything.

A view of the Co-op Live arena in Manchester
A view of the Co-op Live arena in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

Workers seen at Co-Op Live Arena after shows were cancelled in Manchester

"It’s not certain what’s going to happen here.

"It’s going to be like that for the next couple of weeks I think."

When asked how many weeks of concerts he thought would be cancelled, he said: “I think at least the next two or three definitely.

"It’s because they need to check and recheck because nothing has really been checked.

"Fire checks, safety checks…they haven’t been checked out."

Read more: Olivia Rodrigo concerts postponed in Manchester in ongoing fiasco for crisis-hit £365 million Co-op Live Arena

Read more: Peter Kay forced to cancel second show at Manchester's new £350m arena as venue boss quits amid opening delay chaos

Workers seen at Co-Op Live Arena after shows were cancelled in Manchester

A statement by Co-op Live on its Twitter page read: "Due to a venue-related technical issue, tonight's A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie show will no longer go ahead.

"We kindly ask fans to leave the area. Tickets holders will receive further information in due course. 'We deeply apologise for the significant inconvenience this will cause for many."

The delays have devastated fans hoping to see some of their artists perform.

One person responded saying: "Can you break this to my 12yr old daughter due to go on Friday for her birthday please ? Least you can do."

Another person said: "Are the people behind the Co-Op arena also responsible for the Willy Wonka experience?"

A third person added: "An absolute embarrassment."

Announcing the cancellation on Instagram, Olivia Rodrigo said: "Hello! I've been having such a great time in Europe so far and I'm sooooo disappointed that we're unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues.

"We're doing our best to schedule the show. You can hold onto your tickets for further info or request a refund at your point of purchase. More info will be sent directly to ticket holders.

"I'm so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon."

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie said in a statement that "something happened with the venue while I was at soundcheck today that caused cancellation of the show".

He added: "I'm heated about the situation too, but safety first Manchester, I got you, just stay tuned for further info."

A component of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system used to direct air had separated from the ductwork, and the installer, contractor and third-party inspector will now have to test each nozzle to confirm they are free from the defect, the Oak View Group confirmed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The body of Sian Batchelor was found on a beach near Pembroke Dock.

Body of woman, 32, found on beach in Wales as devastated family pay tribute to ‘beautiful, loving person’

Marcus Arduini Monzo has been accused of murder

Hainault 'sword killer' fought off by 'hero' father defending young family as children slept

Exclusive
Gaza protests ‘slowing down justice’ as domestic abuse victim ‘unable to see’ redeployed detectives

Gaza protests ‘holding off justice’ as domestic abuse victim ‘unable to see’ redeployed detectives

Israel Palestinians

Ceasefire question remains: Will Israel end war without destruction of Hamas?

Donald Trump in court

Trump could face further gag order sanctions amid hush money trial

Kate Forbes announced she would not stand to replace Humza Yousaf.

Kate Forbes announces she will not run in SNP leadership race to replace Humza Yousaf

Police raid campus protest site

Police and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash at UCLA encampment

Disabled Ukrainians have been treated awfully by Russian invaders

Tortured, abducted, disappeared: the desperate plight of disabled Ukrainians at the hands of Russian invaders

Police have moved to arrest some of the protesters

Police move in to arrest Peckham protesters blocking bus removing migrants after 'tyres slashed'

Japanese helicopter

Collision during night-time drill caused deadly Japanese helicopter crash

Fire in Odesa

Kyiv’s forces ‘face concerted Russian push in eastern Ukraine’

Police enter the encampment

Police begin removing barricades at pro-Palestinian protesters’ site at UCLA

West Yorkshire Police officer Mohammed Adil, 26, leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, after he admitted two counts of publishing an image in support of banned organisation Hamas

Police officer pleads guilty to two terror offences after 'sending WhatsApp messages supporting Hamas'

Jay Blades and his wife Lisa Marie Zbozen have separated.

‘Never cried so much’: Repair Shop star Jay Blades’s wife announces shock split just over year after Barbados wedding

Protesters at UCLA have been detained by police, after a stand-off that lasted many hours

Bear spray fired at riot police as officers clash with pro-Palestinian protesters at US university

Bereaved families

South Korean parliament approves independent probe into Halloween crush

Latest News

See more Latest News

Daniel Anjorin was attacked in the sword rampage

Man, 36, appears in court after being charged with murder of boy, 14, in Hainault sword rampage
Fumio Kishida

Japanese PM unveils framework for global regulation of generative AI

Actor Martin Freeman has started eating meat again after 38 years as a vegetarian.

Martin Freeman quits 'processed' vegetarian diet after 38 years and turns back to pork pies and Scotch eggs
The statue

Court upholds Italy’s right to seize important bronze from Getty Museum

Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

A former serviceman was patrolling the flagship London Greggs shop this morning

‘Ex-Gurkha’ deployed at London’s flagship Greggs as shoplifters brazenly target bakery chain
Demonstrators with Palestinian flag

Pro-Palestinian protesters defy police orders to remain on US campus

Georgian protesters

Georgian parliament cancels session after building damaged during protests

Protesters have surrounded a coach outside a hotel in London reportedly planning to relocate migrants to the Bibby Stockholm barge.

Masked protesters ‘slash tyres’ and form human chain around coach trying to take migrants to Bibby Stockholm barge
Road collapse

Death toll surges after road collapse in southern China

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit