Fury as Co-op Live arena 'nowhere near ready' as stars including Peter Kay and Olivia Rodrigo forced to cancel shows

By Emma Soteriou

The delay in opening Manchester's new £365m Co-op Live venue has sparked fury among fans after several shows were cancelled, with doors not expected to open for weeks.

The arena cancelled its opening night for a third time on Wednesday night and made the announcement minutes before the show was due to start, with disappointed fans left waiting outside.

The venue has cancelled a string of events including shows for Olivia Rodrigo's the GUTS World Tour, comedian Peter Kay's tour and rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Construction workers told LBC it will still be weeks before the arena is anywhere near completion.

One man said: "It’s a big mess. Everybody’s rushing to finish and all the managers are running around but they’re not checking everything.

"It’s not certain what’s going to happen here.

"It’s going to be like that for the next couple of weeks I think."

When asked how many weeks of concerts he thought would be cancelled, he said: “I think at least the next two or three definitely.

"It’s because they need to check and recheck because nothing has really been checked.

"Fire checks, safety checks…they haven’t been checked out."

A statement by Co-op Live on its Twitter page read: "Due to a venue-related technical issue, tonight's A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie show will no longer go ahead.

"We kindly ask fans to leave the area. Tickets holders will receive further information in due course. 'We deeply apologise for the significant inconvenience this will cause for many."

The delays have devastated fans hoping to see some of their artists perform.

One person responded saying: "Can you break this to my 12yr old daughter due to go on Friday for her birthday please ? Least you can do."

Another person said: "Are the people behind the Co-Op arena also responsible for the Willy Wonka experience?"

A third person added: "An absolute embarrassment."

Announcing the cancellation on Instagram, Olivia Rodrigo said: "Hello! I've been having such a great time in Europe so far and I'm sooooo disappointed that we're unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues.

"We're doing our best to schedule the show. You can hold onto your tickets for further info or request a refund at your point of purchase. More info will be sent directly to ticket holders.

"I'm so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon."

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie said in a statement that "something happened with the venue while I was at soundcheck today that caused cancellation of the show".

He added: "I'm heated about the situation too, but safety first Manchester, I got you, just stay tuned for further info."

A component of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system used to direct air had separated from the ductwork, and the installer, contractor and third-party inspector will now have to test each nozzle to confirm they are free from the defect, the Oak View Group confirmed.