Peter Kay forced to cancel second show at Manchester's new £350m arena as venue boss quits amid opening delay chaos

Peter Kay has been forced to cancel a second gig at Manchester's new Co-op Live arena.

By StephenRigley

Peter Kay has been forced to cancel yet another show at Manchester's new £350m Co-op Live Arena amid ongoing problems at the venue.

The venue had been due to open on April 23 and compete with the 02 Arena for the some of the world's biggest sporting and music events but it has been hit by a string of problems.

Now general manager Gary Roden has quit following a string of issues that have pushed back the opening.

My apologies once again but unfortunately the Co-op Live still isn’t ready and so, as yet, remains untested for a large-scale audience. Consequently, they are having to reschedule my two shows yet again (I know I can’t believe it either).



Read the full statement below. pic.twitter.com/QgiIdiNVlu — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) April 26, 2024

“My apologies once again but unfortunately the Co-op Live still isn’t ready and so, as yet, remains untested for a large-scale audience,” Kay wrote in a post on X formerly Twitter.

“Consequently, they are having to reschedule my two shows yet again (I know I can’t believe it either).

"It's very disappointing but your safety is very important, and I won't compromise that."

Safety concerns and delayed power tests meant both gigs were initially pushed back to April 29 and 30 but have now been moved to next month with gigs listed for May 23 and 24.

Roden, who also served as executive director of the arena, stepped down from his position on Thursday after a series of problems with its long-awaited launch.

Headaches for the arena, which is next door to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, became clear after a test event last Saturday was reduced with just hours' notice due to power issues.

Photos of the venue from Tuesday also showed some construction work still taking place. The main car park for the arena also appeared to be a storage area for building materials.

Peter Kay has been forced to cancel yet another show at Manchester's new £350m arena amid the ongoing chaos. Picture: Getty

Mr Roden was accused of being "disrespectful" and "disingenuous" after claiming that grassroots music venues were often "poorly run".

On Tuesday, Peter's huge gig at Manchester's brand new Co-op Live arena was cancelled, just hours before the comedian was due to take to the stage at the 23,500-capacity venue.

The comedian's second show at the venue set for Wednesday evening was also cancelled.

The highly-anticipated show would have been the grand opening for the new venue but just a day before the show was due to take place, it was announced that both shows had been cancelled, as work is still to be completed on the venue, which is yet to be signed off by the council's building control.

Co-op Live confirmed that both shows would be rescheduled, and will instead would take place on the April 29 and 30.

A concert by US rock band The Black Keys which was due to be held at the venue this weekend has been pushed back too.

A spokesperson for Co-op Live said: "Following our first test event on Saturday, regretfully we have made the difficult decision to reschedule our two opening performances by Peter Kay.

"These dates will move from 23 April and 24 Wednesday to Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 April.

"It is critical to ensure we have a consistent total power supply to our fully electric sustainable venue, the completion of which is a few days behind. Rescheduling gives us the extra time we need to continue testing thoroughly.

"This is vital to satisfy the rigorous set of guidelines and protocols that are necessary for a venue of this size.

"Peter Kay has very graciously agreed to perform his record-breaking comedy at Co-op Live on 29 (rescheduled from 23) and 30 (rescheduled from 24) April 2024.

"All tickets remain valid and ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase. Refunds will be available for those who can no longer attend.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience that this change will undoubtedly cause for some. We are thrilled to welcome Peter Kay as our grand opening act just a few days later than planned."