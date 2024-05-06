Israel warns Palestinians to evacuate Rafah ahead of 'imminent' invasion

6 May 2024

The Israeli army has told Palestinians to leave parts of Rafah in southern Gaza.
The Israeli army has told Palestinians to leave parts of Rafah in southern Gaza. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Israel has warned Palestinians to evacuate eastern Rafah, ahead of an imminent ground invasion.

The Israeli Defence Force says the evacuation affects 100,000 people in Rafah, which now has an estimated population of 1.4m.

The Palestinian civilians affected are being ordered to leave parts of eastern Rafah and head towards tent cities in nearby Khan Younis and Al Mawasi.

The IDF is sending text messages, flyers, phone calls, social media alerts and media broadcasts in Arabic to tell people to move.

The evacuation comes ahead of a planned operation by the IDF in Rafah, which is located in southern Gaza next to the border with Egypt.

It comes amid fragile ceasefire talks and ahead of a highly anticipated ground offensive that Israel has been vowing to undertake for months.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told troops on Sunday that Hamas was not serious about a deal and warned of "a powerful operation in the very near future in Rafah".

"We are observing worrying signs that Hamas does not intend to reach an agreement with us," he said.

"This means the operation in Rafah is imminent."

It came after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a ceasefire proposal on Sunday, saying it would have allowed Hamas time to rebuild and launch future attacks.

Mr Netanyahu said Hamas' call for a withdrawal of all troops from Gaza and an end to the war is unacceptable.

"Surrendering to the demands of Hamas would be a terrible defeat for the State of Israel," the Israeli PM said in a statement.

Talks around a ceasefire have been ongoing for some time, with Israel demanding the return of hostages currently being held in captivity by Hamas.

Mr Netanyahu went on to say: "While Hamas remains entrenched in its extreme positions, first among them the demand to remove all our forces from the Gaza Strip, end the war, and leave Hamas in power."

More "massacres, rapes and kidnapping" would then occur, Mr Netanyahu continued.

Meanwhile, Hamas said it remains "keen to reach a comprehensive, interconnected agreement that ends the aggression, guarantees withdrawal, and achieves a serious prisoner exchange deal".

