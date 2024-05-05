Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu rejects ceasefire deal as it would mean ‘surrendering to Hamas’

5 May 2024

Benjamin Netanyahu
Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Getty
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a ceasefire proposal, saying it would have allowed Hamas time to rebuild and launch future attacks.

Mr Netanyahu said Hamas's call for a withdrawal of all troops from Gaza and an end to the war is unacceptable.

"Surrendering to the demands of Hamas would be a terrible defeat for the State of Israel," the Israeli PM said in a statement.

Talks around a ceasefire have been ongoing for some time, with Israel demanding the return of hostages currently being held in captivity by Hamas.

Mr Netanyahu added: "While Hamas remains entrenched in its extreme positions, first among them the demand to remove all our forces from the Gaza Strip, end the war, and leave Hamas in power."

More "massacres, rapes and kidnapping" would then occur, Mr Netanyahu continued.

Meanwhile, Hamas said it remains "keen to reach a comprehensive, interconnected agreement that ends the aggression, guarantees withdrawal, and achieves a serious prisoner exchange deal".

It follows previous reports that "noticeable progress" had been made in the mediated negotiations.

A three-stage process for an immediate, six-week-long ceasefire and partial release of Israeli hostages was proposed, Sky News reports.

It comes after Mr Netanyahu said on Sunday that his government has voted unanimously to close down the offices in Israel of the Qatar-owned broadcaster Al Jazeera.

Netanyahu announced the decision on X, formerly Twitter.

Details on when it would go into effect or whether it was permanent or temporary were not immediately clear.

The vote comes amid deeply strained ties between Israel and the channel, which have worsened during the war against Hamas.

It also comes as Qatar is helping to broker a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the war in Gaza.

