'No second album anytime soon': British singer-songwriter Raye reveals lyric books for new album stolen by criminals

'No second album anytime soon': Singer-songwriter Raye reveals lyric books for new album stolen by criminals. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

British singer-songwriter Raye has revealed her heartbreak after songwriting books for her highly-anticipated new album were stolen by criminals.

The Mercury winning star had been working on the follow-up album to debut 'My 21st Century Blues' - which secured her six Brit Awards at last year's ceremony - when thieves are said to have broken into her vehicle.

"No second album anytime soon" read her Instagram caption, in a post that was initially intended to celebrate the star's 27th birthday.

However, the Ivor Novello-winning star instead revealed a cake iced with the words "sorry ur car got stolen".

Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote: "it’s my birthday and my car got stolen with all my song writing books in the boot so no second album any time soon love you bye 🎂❤️ #27"

Raye, best known for her hit single Escapism - which has now wracked up an impressive 881 million streams on Spotify - saw her break-out debut album secure her both public and critical acclaim.

Recent singles have seen the star collaborate with the likes of David Guetta, Cassö, D-Block Europe and Regard.

The Mario Kart cake depicted in the images followed Raye reportedly considering "a 1-Up mushroom tattooed on my arm”.

It comes just days after Man vs. Food Adam Richman has said he has been robbed in a suburb of North London.

The US TV host shared on social media that his entire crew for the second season of his food show - Adam Richman Eats Britain - had their van cleaned out by thieves in Barnet.

"We were driving from Birmingham to London, stopped at a rest, stop in Barnet for exactly 4 1/2 minutes to use the restroom, and came back to our van completely cleaned out.

"All of the filming equipment is gone," he added.

He posted that a reward is available for the items and shared their location - due to trackers - on social media.

However, he is yet to comment further on whether the items have since been recovered.