'You brought so much joy': Nicole Scherzinger and Naomi Campbell pay tribute to Liam Payne

Nicole Scherzinger shared a tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Nicole Scherzinger and Naomi Campbell have paid tribute to former One Direction star Liam Payne.

Payne fell from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

He died of multiple traumas and "internal and external haemorrhage", a post-mortem examination report said.

Devastated fans gathered over the weekend to pay their respects to the star at vigils across the world.

Several famous faces have also paid tribute to the former One Direction star since his death.

Singer Nicole Scherzinger said on Friday she would always remember "the meaningful and joyful conversations" she shared with Payne.

"Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago," she said.

"It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently. We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had.

"It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character.

"You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will 'miss you' my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family."

Naomi Campbell, who briefly dated Payne in 2019, commented a dove emoji along with a broken heart and prayer hands on the post.

It was revealed on Friday that Scherzinger had been speaking to the star on the day that he died.

Speaking to Billboard, Andrew Lloyd Webber said: "One thing about Nicole is that once she’s committed to something, she is the most incredible company member and leader of any performer I know.

"And do you know what? I suppose something that hasn’t been said, and I suppose I could say, is that, of course, she mentored Liam from One Direction.

"On the Wednesday when he died, she was still texting him that day, and [that evening] the reviewers came in [to see Sunset Boulevard], and she’d just heard that he died. And the fact that she even did the show at all is extraordinary."