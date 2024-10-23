Breaking News

Liam Payne's girlfriend reveals they planned to get married next year in heartbreaking tribute

Liam and Kate planned to marry within the year. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Liam Payne's girlfriend has revealed the couple planned to marry next year in a heartbreaking social media post.

Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of late One Direction star Liam Payne, has paid tribute to the singer and revealed they planned to marry within the year.

The former One Direction star died after falling off his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last Wednesday, prompting a widespread outpouring of grief from fans, as well as tributes from loved ones.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, Cassidy hailed Payne as her 'best friend, the love of my life.'

Sharing images of their time together, she wrote: "I don't even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words.

"You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone - millions of fans, your family, friends and especially me.

"You are so incredibly loved."

Revealing their wedding plans, she continued: "A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together.

"I keep your note close. even though told me not to look at it, it read 'Me and Kate to marry within a year and together forever.'

Liam Payne died aged 31. Picture: Instagram

"Liam, I know we'll be together forever... I've gained a guardian angel... forever yours, Katelyn."

Tributes have flooded in following Payne's death, aged 31, with the former members of One Direction coming together to honour him.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson said that they miss Payne "terribly" after his death on Wednesday, following a fall from a hotel room in Buenos Aires.

They said in a statement: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

"We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

A preliminary toxicology report suggested that Payne, 31, had exposure to cocaine before he died, officials said.

The test has not revealed how much cocaine was in his system, the Associated Press reported.

The results of the full toxicology report are not expected to be made public for several weeks.