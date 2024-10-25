Pensioner, 66, killed in horror train crash in Wales had 'just begun to travel' with wife

Pensioner, 66, killed in horror train crash in Wales had 'just begun to travel' with wife family reveal. Picture: Alamy / Family Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A pensioner who died after he was involved in a horror train crash in rural Wales had "just begun to travel" with his wife at the time of his death.

Tudor Evans died after the train he was travelling on collided with another in a rural area of mid Wales.

The pensioner from Aberystwyth, west Wales, is believed to have suffered a heart attack after passengers were thrown across a carriage during the collision.

His friends have now revealed that Evans, a keen cyclist, had been travelling home from a holiday in Italy at the time of the accident.

His friends are now said to be “extremely saddened” by his passing, with Iestyn Leyshon telling S4C the pensioner had "just begun to travel after many years of work and then this tragedy happens”.

Pensioner, 66, killed in horror train crash in Wales had 'just begun to travel' with wife. Picture: Family Handout

Mr Evans was on the 18:31 westbound service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth on Monday when the train he was travelling aboard collided with a stationary train travelling from Machynlleth, Powys to Shrewsbury.

The collision saw 15 people injured and 11 left requiring hospital treatment following the smash.

British Transport Police Superintendent Andrew Morgan said: "We can sadly confirm a man has died following this evening's incident.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones, alongside everyone else impacted and specialist officers continue to provide support.

Supt Morgan said the BTP are working closely with emergency services and the rail industry "to understand the circumstances leading up to this collision".

He added: "Residents will see an increased policing presence in the area in the coming days as a result.

"Network Rail and Transport for Wales said the low-speed collision happened near Powys at about 7.30 on Monday evening.

The incident involved the 6.31 service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 7.09 service from MacyhnIleth to Shrewsbury.

Network Rail said the line will remain shut until Friday at the earliest, as engineers look at "immediate lessons" to stop any future crashes before reopening.

There was a large emergency services presence including road ambulances and an air ambulance.

A coastguard helicopter was also at the scene, as well as firefighters.

In a joint statement, the two organisations said: "Our first thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who has lost his life, as well as all the other people involved in this incident.

"We're extremely grateful to the emergency services who attended the scene and helped our passengers and staff in challenging circumstances.

"We are working closely with other agencies, including emergency services, to understand how this incident happened and they will have our full support."