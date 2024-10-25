Tommy Robinson charged under the Terrorism Act after handing himself in to police

Tommy Robinson told to 'turn himself in' as he's pictured outside police station ahead of London march. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tommy Robinson has been charged under the Terrorism Act after handing himself in to police.

Robinson, 41, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was pictured attending Folkestone Police Station in Kent ahead of his expected arrest on Friday afternoon.

It comes as police braced for disorder ahead of Saturday's far-right march in London, with thousands expected to attend.

Police confirmed on Friday that Robinson had been arrested on "one count of failing to provide the PIN to his mobile phone".

Under the law, the police have the right to stop anyone passing through a UK port "to determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism".

Robinson has been remanded in custody and is now due to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on outstanding charges on Monday.

Political activist Tommy Robinson outside Folkestone Police Station, he has said he has been told to hand himself in to a police station where he expects to be arrested Picture date: Friday October 25, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The police said Robinson, of no fixed address, was charged under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

They confirmed the charge was in relation to an incident in Folkestone, that took place on Sunday 28 July.

It follows a High Court judge, who issued a warrant for the political activist's arrest after he failed to appear at a contempt of court hearing which was due to take place at the end of July.

The former English Defence League (EDL) leader paused outside of the police station to address supporters, claiming: ""this is totally controlled media, all I've done is report the truth."

🚨Breaking: British Journalist Tommy Robinson has been arrested for a contempt of court charge related to showing his documentary film, Silenced.



He is also wanted a for a terrorism charge related to his refusal to give authorities access to his phone after they used their… pic.twitter.com/34zVZ6vRYh — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) October 25, 2024

A post to Robinson’s one million followers on X/Twitter reads: “We can confirm that Tommy is now being held on remand until Monday where he will appear at Woolwich Crown Court at 10am."

It comes as the Metropolitan Police are poised for thousands of supporters to descend on London ahead of a planned march down Whitehall on Saturday.

The march, which frames itself under the tagline "Uniting the Kingdom", with counter-protesters from Stop the War poised to attend in opposition.

Political activist Tommy Robinson outside Folkestone Police Station, as he has said he has been told to hand himself in to a police station. Picture: Alamy

Repeatedly asking those waiting outside the station "have you seen my film?", the former English Defence League (EDL) leader's appearance comes ahead of Saturday's march in his name.

Police have confirmed Robinson has now been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 13 November 2024.

However, the force confirmed he has been remanded in custody in relation the previous allegations of contempt of court.

He is due to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, October 28.