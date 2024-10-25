Parents fume as church accidentally puts porn on big screen during children's sing-a-long

United Reformed Church Hornsea East Yorkshire England. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Parents were left fuming after children as young as six were shown pornography during an Autumn sing-a-long at a church.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Teachers reportedly rushed to switch off the x-rated images, which had been streamed from a laptop to the Church’s big screen.

The staff at Hornsea Community Primary School have reportedly written to parents to apologise for the gaff at the United Reformed Church.

One anonymous source told the Sun: “One minute the children are singing We Plough The Fields And ­Scatter, the next the church is showing the pupils utter filth.

“The six and seven year olds were gobsmacked and didn’t know where to look.”

A letter from the church seen by the publication read: “As part of the singing, a church computer screen was used to share the song words.

Read more: 'No second album anytime soon': British singer-songwriter Raye reveals lyric books for new album stolen by criminals

“The church volunteers used their laptop to do this, and unfortunately for a few seconds, some inappropriate content was shown on the screen. Our staff immediately intervened and removed this from the screen.

“We are not sure if the children were aware of this and we have not spoken to them about it.

“Mrs Semper, our safeguarding lead, is following it up to ensure the church deal with this in an appropriate manner.”

East Riding of Yorkshire councillor Victoria Aitken confirmed the church would not be used until the proper steps have been taken.

One church member said: “There’s nothing to defend here. We will just let the process take its course.

“It’s in the hands of the professionals.”