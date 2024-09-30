End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

30 September 2024, 19:03 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 19:09

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot. Picture: Alamy

By Steve Hunt

The final shutdown of the last blast furnace at the Port Talbot steelworks is a very poignant day for the area.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It will hit particularly hard across the town of Port Talbot itself. For more than a century this huge, fire breathing giant has provided, either directly or indirectly, employment for thousands - myself included.

The most recent of these years of steelmaking have been marred by great uncertainty, so it is essential now that the Tata Steel Port Talbot Transition Board - set up to help the people, communities and businesses affected by the changes at the steelworks - can deliver a clear vision for what comes next and how we get there.

Tata has committed to developing an Electric Arc Furnace, to ensure steelmaking does have a future in Port Talbot. Projects such as the Celtic Freeport (won jointly with Pembrokeshire Council, Associated British Ports and the Port of Milford Haven) offer a massive opportunity for our community to play a leading role as new, green industries, such as Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW), take shape.

But these developments will not come about overnight and so it is vital to support our local people and businesses who have come to depend upon the steelworks for their livelihoods.

Monday, September 30, 2024 saw the Transition Board launch a £13.4m fund for those businesses within the supply chain that rely most on Tata Steel. Further funding streams will support people wishing to re-skill and will also back infrastructure projects to help the local area meet the future needs of industry and economy.

It’s essential we deliver a just transition to net zero, one that seizes on lucrative opportunities like FLOW and champions the expertise which has been built up through generations of steelmaking. We must believe, even on a sad day such as today, that there is a future to be positive and hopeful about. This cannot be, as we saw with the coalfields, simply a process of managed decline.

As a council we face our own financial challenges but we are still working hard to support and represent our communities throughout this very difficult period.

We are playing a key role with the governments and local partners in helping businesses and people at risk of redundancy in the short term and we will also be working hard with both the UK and Welsh Government to bring replacement jobs here.

On behalf of the Transition Board the council has developed a website to bring together information for people and businesses affected. The Tata Transition Information Hub is being continually updated and signposts to practical support for all those affected, not just those living within Neath Port Talbot. Click here to find out more.

In addition, our NPT Employability service, through its two drop-in centres in Port Talbot and its ongoing outreach work is also providing support to people directly and indirectly affected.”

Cllr Steve Hunt is the leader of Neath Port Talbot Council

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era

5 hours ago

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

7 hours ago

The Conservative Party Conference this year is more notable for who's not there than who is, both journalistically and possibly politically, says James O'Brien

After 14 years in power, Tories can't dodge responsibility for their mess, says James O'Brien

7 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Phillip Schofield gets emotional in the new trailer for his new show Cast Away

'Fired for someone else’s crime': Phillip Schofield blames brother for This Morning exit in shock return to television

'What is this tiny democracy supposed to do?': Grant Shapps defends Israel ahead of possible Lebanon incursion

'What is this tiny democracy supposed to do?': Grant Shapps defends Israel ahead of possible Lebanon incursion

File photo of a primary school teacher helping pupils in class, London, UK.

UK's largest education union votes to accept 5.5% pay rise offer for teachers from government

Second Post Office IT system 'likely' caused accounting issues, as 40 sub-postmasters 'falsely accused of stealing'

Second Post Office IT system 'likely' caused accounting issues, as 40 sub-postmasters 'falsely accused of stealing'

A man in his 60s was arrested following the incident

Boy, 8, who died after being shot on farm named by police

Protests continue in Israel over its government's failure to safely return hostages.

Family of Israeli hostages say conflict with Lebanon is taking focus away from people still held captive by Hamas

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel is said to be preparing a ground incursion into Lebanon

Israel is 'preparing for ground invasion of Lebanon', IDF spokesperson tells LBC as Biden calls for ceasefire
Just Stop Oil activists Mary Somerville (L), Stephen Simpson (C) and Phillipa Green leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court

Just Stop Oil supporters deny latest attack on Van Gogh paintings after two activists jailed for 'souping' Sunflowers
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry makes rare return to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards but King Charles stays in Scotland
Former human rights lawyer Phil Shiner, 65, has pleaded guilty to three fraud charges linked to claims made against Iraq War veterans

Disgraced human rights lawyer Phil Shiner admits fraud linked to claims against Iraqi war veterans
Simon Case, Head of the Civil Service and Cabinet Secretary

Head of Civil Service Simon Case resigns for health reasons

The dates add to the 19 planned UK and Ireland shows that will kick-off the band’s first tour since 2009

Ticketmaster set to ditch dynamic pricing as Oasis announce five new concert dates

Naim Qassem, deputy leader of Hezbollah, said his forces were ready for an Israeli invasion

Hezbollah says it's ready for Israeli land invasion of Lebanon, as IDF elite troops 'begin raids over border'
Farmer, 70, ‘mows down boy, 6, for stealing orange’, breaking both his legs in front of screaming mother

Farmer, 70, ‘mows down boy, 6, for stealing orange’, breaking both his legs in front of screaming mother
Tonight With Andrew Marr 30/09 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/09 | Watch Again

Police and Forensic investigators at Amman Valley school, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, after the attack

'That's one way to be a celebrity': Teen girl's words to police after stabbing two teachers and teenager at school