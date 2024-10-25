'Horrific' conditions aboard Nuclear submarine saw Royal Navy crew forced to share food as medics feared ‘serious loss of life'

'Horrific' conditions aboard Nuclear submarine saw Royal Navy crew forced to share food as medics feared ‘serious loss of life'
'Horrific' conditions aboard Nuclear submarine saw Royal Navy crew forced to share food as medics feared ‘serious loss of life'. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Royal Navy submarine crew were ordered to reduce movement and even 'share sweets' after running low on supplies during a six month patrol.

Fears were raised over the sailors' health during the six-month mission, with Royal Navy medics fearing a "serious loss of life" as a result of dwindling food supplies aboard the vessel.

Sailors were told to minimise movement and hand in their supplies of sweets and chocolates in a bid to share rations aboard the sub after being at sea for longer than anticipated.

It's reported the Vanguard-class vessel, which patrolled for more than six months due to a severe shortage of working submarines, even closed its honesty shop over hoarding fears.

Medics aboard feared sailors were suffering from fatigue and mistakes caused by concentration lapses, prompting crew to conserve energy by limiting movement

HMS Victorious (S29), a Vanguard-class submarine operated by the Royal Navy, passing Gourock on an inbound journey to the Faslane naval base.
Medics even reportedly handed out caffeine tablets in a bid to stave off tiredness from lack of nutrition.

It comes as a source told The Sun “It was miserable. If you weren’t on watch your movements were limited to conserve energy and encouraged to sleep to burn less calories.”

“Medical staff raised concerns about a serious loss of life due to fatigue and people either not concentrating or falling asleep on critical duties.”

Britain's fleet of Vanguard-class submarines totals four, forming a key part of the UK's nuclear deterrent.

One submarine is always on patrol, a stint that's usually only restricted by the amount of food and supplies carried aboard the vessel.

Submarines are usually designed for a maximum of 80 days at sea, with Navy insiders advising that limit has recently been extended to counter a shortage of available vessels.

A former submarine captain, who is reported to have been briefed on conditions aboard the vessel, told The Sun: “Horrific is the only word.

HMS Victorious (S29), a Vanguard-class submarine operated by the Royal Navy, passing Gourock on an inbound journey to the Faslane naval base.
The Royal Navy website states: “The nuclear reactors that power the Astute class never need to be refuelled during their 25-year service period.

It adds: "While the ability to purify water and air means their range is only limited by the amount of food on board.”

It follows reports women in the Submarine Services suffered "misogyny, bullying and other unacceptable behaviours", a Royal Navy investigation has found.

The head of the Royal Navy, Admiral Sir Ben Key, ordered the investigation in 2022 into allegations made by former lieutenant Sophie Brook, who described a "constant campaign of sexual bullying".

A redacted final report of the investigation listed multiple incidents of abuse and harassment by male submariners, some of whom were senior officers, against female colleagues.

Among the most serious were "at least" one report of rape, while others included lewd comments and sexual gestures.

