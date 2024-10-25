M5 chemical blaze leaves drivers trapped in their vehicles - as motorway closure causes 2-mile tailbacks

Firefighters tackle M5 lorry blaze leaving drivers trapped in vehicles - as closed motorway causes 2-mile tailbacks. Picture: Alamy / X / National Highways

By Danielle de Wolfe

Drivers have been left trapped in their cars as firefighters battled to bring a serious lorry blaze under control, shutting the M5 motorway.

Two major incidents in the space of a single morning left 2-mile tailbacks stretching along the M5 near Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset.

The closure came after the lorry carrying chemicals caught on fire on a stretch of road shortly after 9.20am on Friday.

Described as a "potentially hazardous chemical" fire, crews could be seen attempting to bring the inferno under control.

Traffic could be seen backing up towards the end of rush hour, with southbound and northbound carriageways remain closed between junctions 22 (Burnham-on-Sea) and 23 (Bridgwater).

One user taking to X to complain: "We have only been stopped for 2.5 hours".

VIDEO: Lorry fire closes M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater in both directions — read more below: https://t.co/N8dJthqY26 pic.twitter.com/dahYfR5dX8 — Burnham-On-Sea.com (@burnham_on_sea) October 25, 2024

Another user took to X to write: "That’s me delayed tonight !!! Fml. M5 traffic stopped after vehicle fire breaks out."

A spokesperson for the Devon and Somerset Fire Rescue Service said: "We are currently on-site at a lorry fire on the M5 motorway’s hard shoulder, between Junctions 22 (Edithmead) and 23 (Dunball).

"The lorry was transporting milk powder and diesel, and we are using a telehandler to safely offload these materials. The driver is unharmed."

The southbound carriageway remains closed as our teams work to fully extinguish the fire; however, the northbound carriageway has now been reopened, with a reduced speed limit in place.

Current situation on the M5 Junc 22-23 Burnham to Bridgwater as firefighters deal with the lorry fire likely to be closed some time @TravelSomerset @M5TrafficUK @ASPRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/lpe7IfUUGa — Andy Nickolls - Paramedic - Road Safety Team DSFRS (@nickolls_andy) October 25, 2024

"We are collaborating closely with partner agencies, including the police and the Environment Agency."

The vehicle was said to be carrying potentially hazardous chemicals, National Highways said, advising drivers in remain in their vehicles.