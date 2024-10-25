Big Brother apologises for editing out T-shirt logo of 'watermelon' after show claimed it showed 'anti-Israel sentiment'

25 October 2024, 08:41 | Updated: 25 October 2024, 09:05

Big Brother apologises after editing out T-shirt logo depicting Palestinian flag from broadcast
Big Brother apologises after editing out T-shirt logo depicting Palestinian flag from broadcast. Picture: Big Brother / ITV2

By Danielle de Wolfe

Big Brother has apologised after editing out a T-shirt containing a watermelon that it claims is a "symbol widely associated with anti-Israel sentiment" from a broadcast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tuesday night's episode, of the ITV2 reality television show saw contestant Ali Bromley wearing a black T-shirt displaying a watermelon in the shape of Israel, while in the garden of the Big Brother house.

The black shirt worn by the London-based forensic psychologist is said to have resembled the colours of the Palestinian flag in red, green, white and black.

It also appeared to be the shape of the disputed Israel and Palestine territories.

The watermelon symbol has been used to show solidarity with Palestinians, external during the Israel-Gaza war.

However, the broadcast episode has since been edited, with ITV saying the housemate had told them she was "unaware of the implications" of the symbol.

Following a social media backlash, a spokesman for Big Brother said: "All housemate items are checked by our production team before they go into the Big Brother House to ensure they comply with the rules and compliance requirements.

"Big Brother does not allow any personal items into the house that could be deemed harmful.

"We regret that the implications of this particular item of clothing were not fully understood in our bag checks or prior to broadcast of (Tuesday)'s show.

"We apologise to any viewers who have been offended by the broadcast and assure viewers that Big Brother was unaware of the implications of the image," they continued in a statemnent.

"The item of clothing has been removed from the house. The housemate has been spoken to and they have expressed that they are unaware of the implications and did not wish to cause any harm or offence.

"Any offensive messaging associated with the image does not reflect the values or beliefs of Big Brother."

Read more: Asylum seeker hotel worker, 27, stabbed to death 'with screwdriver' as man, 18, charged with murder

Read more: Home Office spent £19 million running marquees at overcrowded Manston migrant site

It is understood the Tuesday episodes of Big Brother and Big Brother Late & Live were edited to remove the footage of Ali wearing the top.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism wrote of social media site X: "A Big Brother (@bbuk) housemate was seen wearing a T-shirt depicting the map of Israel as a watermelon - a symbol widely associated with anti-Israel sentiment."

The group, which has made various complaints about TV programmes amid the war in the Middle East, also questioned how the programme's production staff allowed the T-shirt to be "worn, let alone broadcast it on national television".

Before entering the show, Ali, originally from Leicester, said she believes the way she expresses her opinions could "rub someone up the wrong way".

The symbol has widely been used to represent Palestine given the colours represented on the flag.
The symbol has widely been used to represent Palestine given the colours represented on the flag. Picture: Alamy

She said: "If someone does something I think maybe isn't kind, or could have been a bit better thought through, I have this thing where I tend to tell people. I can be quite direct.

"It doesn't always land well - that could well get me nominated."

Ali has recently clashed with Manchester sales manager Khaled, who said if he won the series he would donate the £100,000 prize money to his home countries of Lebanon and Palestine.

She has accused him of being "fake", and told him: "You and I are done, our bridges are burnt. I don't like you, you don't like me, I'm cool with that."

Khaled responded saying that is "absolutely fine".

A recent nomination process put Izaaz, Khaled, Marcello and Nathan up for Friday's live eviction.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'Horrific' conditions aboard Nuclear submarine saw Royal Navy crew forced to share food as medics feared ‘serious loss of life'

'Horrific' conditions aboard Nuclear submarine saw Royal Navy crew forced to share food as medics feared ‘serious loss of life'
Victoria Cilliers has married Simon Goodman

Mother who survived huge fall after husband tried to kill her by damaging her parachute marries another skydiver

Pensioner, 66, killed in horror train crash in Wales had 'just begun to travel' with wife family reveal

Pensioner, 66, killed in horror train crash in Wales had 'just begun to travel' with wife

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed to death in Walsall

Asylum seeker hotel worker, 27, stabbed to death 'with screwdriver' as man, 18, charged with murder

Exclusive
The Home Office spent £19 million running marquees at the Manston processing site

Home Office spent £19 million running marquees at overcrowded Manston migrant site

Exclusive
Feargal Sharkey at the River Tame

Pollution in River Tame 'bad enough to damage fish gills', Feargal Sharkey and LBC find

Keir Starmer

Landlords and shareholders 'face tax hike' as Starmer suggests they're not 'working people'

Aesculapian snake

Two-metre invasive snakes 'living in British walls and attics'

Charles has appeared to back Keir Starmer in the row over reparations

Charles tells Commonwealth 'we can't change past, but we can tackle today's inequalities', amid reparations row

British soldiers assigned to 7th Light Mechanised Brigade Combat Team patrol in a Jackal armoured vehicle during an exercice

British armed forces 'not ready to fight' a war, Defence Secretary admits

Alexander McCartney, 26, has admitted 185 charges involving 70 children

Online predator who drove 12-year-old catfish victim to suicide to be sentenced after admitting 185 charges

Tommy Fury has reportedly quit the jungle

Tommy Fury pulls out of I'm A Celebrity just weeks before filming

TRIAL OF BROTHERS LYLE & ERIK MENENDEZ, PARRICIDES

Menendez brothers who murdered parents could be released from prison after re-sentencing recommended

The p

Pub garden smoking ban could be dropped following backlash from public and businesses

Police have raided the hotel where Liam Payne died

Police raid Buenos Aires hotel where One Direction star Liam Payne fell to his death from third-floor balcony

Sir Chris Hoy has shared an update on Instagram

Sir Chris Hoy 'blown away by love and support' after sharing terminal cancer diagnosis - in emotional new update to fans

Latest News

See more Latest News

Milan Art Week

UK civil servants told to work three days a week in the office

Rachel Reeves arriving before a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

Rachel Reeves to rewrite debt rules in bid to free up £50bn in spending

Rapper Wretch32 has described the killing of Chris Kaba a

Rapper Wretch 32 claims killing of Chris Kaba was 'execution'

Searches are ongoing for Joanne Jones, who is missing after going for a walk

Helicopter and drones deployed as search continues for walker Joanne Jones who has been missing since Monday
Gursimran Kaur

Pictured: Shop worker, 19, who 'baked to death' inside walk-in oven - before being found by her own mother
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
The world is on course for a "catastrophic" 3.1C of warming.

Earth set for 'catastrophic' 3.1C temperature rise as global warming reaches critical levels
Sir Chris Hoy (L) and Sarra Kemp

Sir Chris Hoy's wife hails 'real life superhero' in first statement since Olympians's terminal cancer diagnosis
Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy

'We deserve answers': Parents of girl killed in Wimbledon school 4x4 crash say they are ‘living a nightmare’
James May was injured while training

James May injured in shock bike accident as new TV show left in turmoil

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony
Charles wants to convert a site within Balmoral into a wedding venue

Have your own 'royal wedding'! King Charles wants people to be able to get married at Balmoral
Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News