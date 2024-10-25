Exclusive

Home Office spent £19 million running marquees at overcrowded Manston migrant site

25 October 2024, 08:55 | Updated: 25 October 2024, 08:57

The Home Office spent £19 million running marquees at the Manston processing site
The Home Office spent £19 million running marquees at the Manston processing site. Picture: Alamy
Guy Stewart

By Guy Stewart

The Home Office spent £19 million running overcrowded tents in poor conditions at the Manston processing site for small boat arrivals, LBC can reveal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fresh figures reveal Tory ministers splashed the money maintaining eight tents at the holding facility in Kent over 16 months between May 2022 and September 2023.

Earlier this year, the Home Office said it would start a statutory inquiry into conditions at Manston following reports of overcrowding and disease, including diphtheria, in late 2022.

A Labour peer told LBC she was “appalled” by the cost and urged the government to complete a public inquiry into what she called a “financial and human rights scandal”.

Baroness Shami Chakrabarti, who is a barrister and human rights activist, said: “We're talking about millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money alongside deeply offensive, inhumane conditions.

Read more: Three dead after packed migrant boat sinks in Channel

Read more: Tourists face further delays as France ramps up border controls amid concerns over terrorism and migrant crisis

A coach carrying a group of migrants arrives at the Migrant Processing Centre in Manston
A coach carrying a group of migrants arrives at the Migrant Processing Centre in Manston. Picture: Alamy

“We really need to investigate this, and in particular, I do want to know who profited, and what, if any, were the relationships between ministers, senior officials and private contractors that were involved.”

Manston sources said conditions were “deplorable” with thousands of migrants, including children, sleeping on “grass and cardboard boxes” during the period covered by LBC’s figures.

The marquees have a capacity of around 2,200 people but it is widely reported numbers regularly exceeded that figure.

Since, things are said to have vastly improved, with investment in enhanced accommodation, including for people detained longer than one day, as well as 24/7 healthcare.

'It's about look', Baroness Chakrabarti comments on the Home Secretary's choice of travel to Manston

It is understood the marquees are still used as and when required by the arrival of migrants on small boats.

A freedom of information request was submitted to the Home Office in July 2023, but officials did not return a response until a year later.

Monthly running costs, including heating, lighting and ventilation, that once hit £460,691 in March 2023, averaged £200,000 a month.

Steve Smith, Chief Executive at Care4Calais, told LBC: “The dates that you've got when they provided the information for was when Manston was at its worst.

“[The marquees] were massively overcrowded. You had men, women, and children, families together, all crammed into the same place, into the same space. We heard stories of children sleeping sitting up.

“Those marquees were not in any way shape or form weatherproof or heated, so they were absolutely freezing conditions in winter.”

File photo dated 12/12/23 of the Manston immigration short-term holding facility
File photo dated 12/12/23 of the Manston immigration short-term holding facility. Picture: Alamy

In January 2022, then Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick also introduced the Short-term Holding Facility (Amendment) Rules 2022.

Where detainees could previously be held for a maximum of 24 hours in the Manston Reception Centre, it was extended to 96 hours or even longer with approval from the Home Secretary.

The updated rules also meant detainees were no longer guaranteed accommodation separated by sex.

A source in the Prison Officers’ Association, representing staff at Manston, told LBC conditions were “deplorable” for both detainees and colleagues.

“Residents were forced to sleep on plywood boards on grass and hard standings,” they told LBC.

The panel debate over the deportation of illegal migrants back to unsafe countries

“Our members found themselves intervening in fights between residents who were squabbling over cardboard boxes to sleep on to provide insulation from the ground.

“At one point there were over 2,500 residents in Marquees without a single bed or mattress on site.”

Earlier this month, Sir Keir Starmer’s government invited firms to bid on a contract worth £521m to continue operating Manston and another site, Western Jet Foil, until at least 2032.

Millions spent on marquees has contributed to what the Institute for Fiscal Studies recently described as “woeful budgeting” by the Home Office, which it said resulted in a £7.6billion over-spend.

Some wedding-style marquees of similar capacities have been advertised online for less than £10,000, but the Government spent £700,000 to install and maintain just the temporary flooring of Manston’s eight marquees.

In February 2024 then Home Secretary James Cleverly also said an emergency £2.6bn was needed to top up the spend on housing asylum seekers in hotel rooms.

It was previously reported by the National Audit Office in December 2023 the cost of 64,000 hotel beds was £274m.

The Home Office was unable to say when an inquiry into Manston will begin, but it is understood information will follow in due course.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'Horrific' conditions aboard Nuclear submarine saw Royal Navy crew forced to share food as medics feared ‘serious loss of life'

'Horrific' conditions aboard Nuclear submarine saw Royal Navy crew forced to share food as medics feared ‘serious loss of life'
Victoria Cilliers has married Simon Goodman

Mother who survived huge fall after husband tried to kill her by damaging her parachute marries another skydiver

Pensioner, 66, killed in horror train crash in Wales had 'just begun to travel' with wife family reveal

Pensioner, 66, killed in horror train crash in Wales had 'just begun to travel' with wife

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed to death in Walsall

Asylum seeker hotel worker, 27, stabbed to death 'with screwdriver' as man, 18, charged with murder

Big Brother apologises after editing out T-shirt logo depicting Palestinian flag from broadcast

Big Brother apologises for editing out T-shirt logo of 'watermelon' after show claimed it showed 'anti-Israel sentiment'

Exclusive
Feargal Sharkey at the River Tame

Pollution in River Tame 'bad enough to damage fish gills', Feargal Sharkey and LBC find

Keir Starmer

Landlords and shareholders 'face tax hike' as Starmer suggests they're not 'working people'

Aesculapian snake

Two-metre invasive snakes 'living in British walls and attics'

Charles has appeared to back Keir Starmer in the row over reparations

Charles tells Commonwealth 'we can't change past, but we can tackle today's inequalities', amid reparations row

British soldiers assigned to 7th Light Mechanised Brigade Combat Team patrol in a Jackal armoured vehicle during an exercice

British armed forces 'not ready to fight' a war, Defence Secretary admits

Alexander McCartney, 26, has admitted 185 charges involving 70 children

Online predator who drove 12-year-old catfish victim to suicide to be sentenced after admitting 185 charges

Tommy Fury has reportedly quit the jungle

Tommy Fury pulls out of I'm A Celebrity just weeks before filming

TRIAL OF BROTHERS LYLE & ERIK MENENDEZ, PARRICIDES

Menendez brothers who murdered parents could be released from prison after re-sentencing recommended

The p

Pub garden smoking ban could be dropped following backlash from public and businesses

Police have raided the hotel where Liam Payne died

Police raid Buenos Aires hotel where One Direction star Liam Payne fell to his death from third-floor balcony

Sir Chris Hoy has shared an update on Instagram

Sir Chris Hoy 'blown away by love and support' after sharing terminal cancer diagnosis - in emotional new update to fans

Latest News

See more Latest News

Milan Art Week

UK civil servants told to work three days a week in the office

Rachel Reeves arriving before a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

Rachel Reeves to rewrite debt rules in bid to free up £50bn in spending

Rapper Wretch32 has described the killing of Chris Kaba a

Rapper Wretch 32 claims killing of Chris Kaba was 'execution'

Searches are ongoing for Joanne Jones, who is missing after going for a walk

Helicopter and drones deployed as search continues for walker Joanne Jones who has been missing since Monday
Gursimran Kaur

Pictured: Shop worker, 19, who 'baked to death' inside walk-in oven - before being found by her own mother
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
The world is on course for a "catastrophic" 3.1C of warming.

Earth set for 'catastrophic' 3.1C temperature rise as global warming reaches critical levels
Sir Chris Hoy (L) and Sarra Kemp

Sir Chris Hoy's wife hails 'real life superhero' in first statement since Olympians's terminal cancer diagnosis
Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy

'We deserve answers': Parents of girl killed in Wimbledon school 4x4 crash say they are ‘living a nightmare’
James May was injured while training

James May injured in shock bike accident as new TV show left in turmoil

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony
Charles wants to convert a site within Balmoral into a wedding venue

Have your own 'royal wedding'! King Charles wants people to be able to get married at Balmoral
Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News