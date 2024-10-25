British tourists face €5 surcharge for top French attractions because they're not in EU

25 October 2024, 10:49

France will start charging non-Eu tourists more to enter visitor attractions
France will start charging non-Eu tourists more to enter visitor attractions. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

British tourists face paying more for attractions in France as the country looks to add surcharges for non-EU nationals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The country’s culture minister wants to add around €5 to some national venues including the Louvre, as well as the introduction of charges to visit Notre Dame Cathedral.

Culture minister Rachida Dati said the extra money was needed to help with the upkeep of historic sites.

She told Le Figaro: “I want visitors from outside the EU to pay more for their entrance ticket and for this supplement to finance the renovation of the national heritage.”

Tickets for the Louvre already cost €22 but could go up to as much as €30 from 2026.

Ms Dati said: “Is it normal for a French visitor to pay the same price for entry to the Louvre as a Brazilian or Chinese visitor?

“The French people should not have to pay for everything on their own.”

The Louvre, which houses the Mona Lisa, has nearly nine million visitors a year, with two thirds from abroad.

Visitors to Venice are already being charged €5 to enter the city on certain days - and local authorities announced this week that from next year they will almost double the number of days the fee applies.

