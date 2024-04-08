IDF withdraws most troops from southern Gaza city before expected final offensive into Rafah

Israel Defence Force (IDF) troops have mostly withdrawn from southern Gaza's Khan Younis as negotiations continue into a ceasefire with Hamas. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Israel Defence Force (IDF) troops have mostly withdrawn from southern Gaza's Khan Younis as negotiations continue into a ceasefire with Hamas.

Israeli forces wrapped up the latest phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas terrorist group following the October 7 attacks exactly six months ago.

The move takes the troop levels in the strip to its lowest levels since the war began.

Despite hopes of a permanent ceasefire rising, senior defence sources say that the move is simply to prepare for the move into Rafah, the final Hamas stronghold.

Palestinians walk through the destruction left by the Israeli air and ground offensive after they withdrew from Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ismael Abu Dayyah). Picture: Alamy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas's current demands are "too extreme" to accept. Picture: Alamy

Lt Gen Herzi Halevi said: “The war in Gaza continues, and we are far from stopping."

Local broadcaster Channel 13 TV said that Rafah will be evacuated starting as soon as this week by the IDF, with the process likely to take several months.

The IDF said: “Today, Sunday April 7th, the IDF’s 98th commando division has concluded its mission in Khan Younis. The division left the Gaza Strip in order to recuperate and prepare for future operations.

“A significant force led by the 162nd division and the Nahal brigade continues to operate in the Gaza Strip and will preserve the IDF’s freedom of action and its ability to conduct precise intelligence based operations."

Hamas and IDF negotiators are currently in Egypt trying to secure a peace deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas's current demands are "too extreme" to accept.