Dame Esther Rantzen says she will 'open a bottle of champagne live on air' if assisted dying vote goes ahead

29 April 2024, 07:01 | Updated: 29 April 2024, 07:14

Dame Esther Rantzen
Dame Esther Rantzen. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Dame Esther Rantzen has said she will open a bottle of champagne live on air if a free vote on assisted dying goes ahead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dame Esther, who has terminal cancer, has been pushing for a change in the law on assisted dying, which is currently illegal in the UK.

A petition the 83-year-old former TV presenter launched to hold a parliamentary debate on assisted dying has been signed by over 205,000 people as of late April.

MPs will debate the issue on Monday in Westminster Hall, although there will be no vote on changing the law.

Childline founder Dame Esther told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Monday that she was grateful to everyone who had signed the petition.

Read more: Champagne and caviar: Esther Rantzen reveals plans for final moments as she pushes for assisted dying law change

Read more: Keir Starmer ‘personally supports’ changing assisted dying law ‘within five years’ if Labour win next election

Dame Esther Rantzen
Dame Esther Rantzen. Picture: Alamy

"I want to say to them that I hope it hasn't been a painful process for them," she said.

"Because I know for a lot of people, it has meant reliving very, very difficult memories of someone you love, close to you, maybe a member of your family or a friend, dying in pain and asking for help and not receiving it.

"So I know that for a number of the people who've signed that will be a difficult memory and for others, they may have a terminal illness as I have.

"And just hope and pray that a change in the law may happen, which will give us all confidence of knowing that we will have a pain-free death if that's what we asked for."

Watch the full interview with Dame Esther Rantzen on Global Player, the official LBC app, from 7am Monday

Esther Rantzen's daughter Miriam Wilcox handing over the assisted dying petition signatures to Downing Street on Thursday
Esther Rantzen's daughter Miriam Wilcox handing over the assisted dying petition signatures to Downing Street on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Dame Esther said that she hoped many MPs on both sides of the discussion attend the Westminster Hall debate.

"Some of [the opposition to assisted dying] is based on a religious faith of course," she said, "but quite a lot is based on the false feeling, the feeling that has no justification that if we bring in a capacity to decriminalise assisted death, it will damage palliative care."

In contrast to Dame Esther's views, some palliative [end of life] care experts have said that assisted dying could damage care for dying people.

A 2022 survey of palliative medicine doctors by the Association for Palliative Medicine of Great Britain and Ireland found that 86% "believe that assisted dying would have a negative or very negative impact on palliative care service".

'I want to go out with champagne and caviar' says Dame Esther Rantzen

Labour leader Keir Starmer has said he is in favour of changing the law on assisted dying, and has promised a vote on the subject.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declined to commit to holding a vote.

Ministers said in response to Dame Esther's petition: "It remains the Government’s view that any change to the law in this sensitive area is a matter for Parliament to decide and an issue of conscience for individual parliamentarians rather than one for government policy."

Dame Esther said: "I know that the 200,000 petition signatories were delivered by my daughter actually, to Number 10.

So [Mr Sunak] will also be aware and and... the government will be aware of the strength of feeling in the country."

Dame Esther said this campaign had been "difficult".

Carol Vorderman explains why she would choose assisted suicide if she had a terminal condition

"But I've been buoyed up by the personal messages I've received," she added.

"One yesterday, I received from a friend who lives near me, who has cancer, and it has spread. And his wife expressed to me how strongly they wish for the law to be changed for his sake.

"And, you know, these personal stories are so moving. And the people who write to me are so brave. It has been difficult, but I hope, I hope that whichever government takes this on, we do get the time for a debate and a vote and a change in the law, which means that people will no longer have to watch people they love, helpless, unable to assist them, when people are asking for an assisted death. And I hope things will change."

Asked by Nick if she would open a bottle of champagne live on air if and when the date for a free vote on assisted dying is agreed, Dame Esther said: "That is a deal. Something to look forward to. Thank you."

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, has said he is 'committed' to allowing a vote on legalising assisted dying in the next Parliament
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, has said he is 'committed' to allowing a vote on legalising assisted dying in the next Parliament. Picture: Alamy

Dame Esther revealed late last year that she had joined Dignitas, and told Nick in February how she would like to prepare for her final moments.

"What I would like, if we can get our laws straight and it doesn't put my family at risk, is I'd like to fly off to Zurich with my nearest and dearest, have a fantastic dinner the night before," she said.

"I love caviar and the fact it doesn’t always agree with me doesn't matter – I could even have champagne which I'm deeply allergic to.

"Then, the next day, go to this rather unappealing place where they do it, listen to a favourite piece of music and say goodbye to everybody.

"I'll tell them to 'cheer up, I’m meeting my late husband, my departed dog and my mother at the pearly gates' and hold out my hand for an injection or open my mouth for a rather disgusting medication."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Temperatures are expected to soar this week

Exact date UK to be as hot as Ibiza this week as temperatures soar after cold snap

Cheryl Fergison has opened up about her battle with womb cancer.

‘I thought I’d die’: EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison reveals secret womb cancer battle

Vouchers to replace cash for disability benefits claimants under Tory welfare shake-up

Vouchers and social care packages to replace cash for disability benefits claimants under Tory welfare shake-up

The Jewish man was allegedly targeted by a group of four men in Stamford Hill.

Shocking moment four men 'try to force Jewish pedestrian into car boot' in North London

George Gilbey's mum has revealed her son's final words to her.

Gogglebox star George Gilbey's mother reveals his final words to her before his death

Russia Journalists Detained

Russian journalists jailed on ‘extremism’ charges for alleged Navalny group work

First Minister Humza Yousaf

Humza Yousaf 'set to quit as Scotland’s first minister' after concluding there is 'no way to survive no confidence vote'

Japan Politics

Japanese ruling party loses three seats after mass corruption scandal exposed

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a speech in central London, Friday April 19, 2024. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP)

Vouchers to replace cash for disability benefits claimants under Tory welfare shake-up

Storm damaged home

Tornadoes kill four people in Oklahoma

A series of raids on migrants earmarked for deportation to Rwanda will start on Monday, reports claim.

Rwanda raids to begin on Monday with Government set to detain dozens ahead of deportation flights

Sir Keir Starmer has promised a mental health "overhaul" as he welcomed defector and NHS psychiatrist Dan Poulter to his party.

Labour promises mental health 'overhaul' after NHS psychiatrist defected to party from Tories

Alex Salmond says that Alba Party MSP Ash Regan will lay down her terms to keep Humza Yousaf as First Minister on Monday.

Alex Salmond says Alba's Ash Reagan will lay down terms to prop up Humza Yousaf in due course

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said that the Republic will not be a loophole for Britain's migration issues - after the UK Government rejected Ireland's bid to return migrants to Northern Ireland.

'We won't take them back until France does too': Britain rejects bid to return migrants across border to NI

A Tory MP was detained and deported from a Chinese-allied nation in East Africa after he was sanctioned by Beijing.

Tory MP detained and deported by China-allied nation after being sanctioned by Beijing

Israeli tanks

Biden and Netanyahu speak as ceasefire pressure grows on Israel and Hamas

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely gave an update on the case.

More human remains found in Salford after two men were arrested on suspicion of murder following torso discovery
Storm damage in Omaha

Tornadoes kill three in Oklahoma as state of emergency declared in 12 counties

Baby and adult hands

Trans terms like 'chestfeeding' to be banned in NHS under new changes to constitution

Kharkiv damage

Ukrainian army chief reports tactical retreat in the east

Elon Musk meets Chinese Premier

Tesla founder Musk meets Chinese Premier as competitors show off new EVs

A football fan has been charged with tragedy chanting after Burnley's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Burnley fan charged with tragedy chanting after Premier League side's 1-1 draw away at Manchester United
Ukrainians stabbed

Russian man arrested in Germany after two Ukrainians fatally stabbed

Fascists give salute

Dozens give fascist salute on anniversary of Mussolini’s execution

Romilly Blitz has faced anti-Semitism at UCL

Jewish student at top London university branded a 'genocidal psychopath' for objecting to Hamas attack
Damaged building

Energy infrastructure and hotel damaged in Russian drone attacks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'
Prince Harry is being eased out of the Invictus Games fold by its CEO, royal author Angela Levin has suggested.

Prince Harry being 'eased out' by Invictus Games by CEO, royal author suggests

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit