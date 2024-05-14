Nightlife Czar blames 'social media embarrassment' for the sharp decline in young people drinking on nights out

14 May 2024, 15:26 | Updated: 14 May 2024, 15:30

Nightlife Csar blames 'social media embarrassment' for the sharp decline in young people drinking on nights out
Nightlife Csar blames 'social media embarrassment' for the sharp decline in young people drinking on nights out. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Social media is to blame for the sharp decline in young people drinking on nights out, Manchester's 'Night Czar' has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sacha Lord, the Night Life Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester, attributed the decline in drinking among British youngsters on nights out to an increase in camera phones and potential embarrassment.

Lord, who co-founded Parklife festival and music venue The Warehouse Project, was appointed to the role by Andy Burnham in 2018.

The role was created to promote the nightlife in cities across the UK, with Lord highlighting that priorities among today's teenagers and twenty-somethings is more often than not "how you look" and "what you're wearing".

Now, Lord, 52, has claimed that young drinkers don't want to be seen with "ketchup down your chin when you've had a kebab at the end of the night".

Social media is to blame for the sharp decline in young people drinking on nights out, London's 'Night Czar' has sensationally claimed.
Social media is to blame for the sharp decline in young people drinking on nights out, London's 'Night Czar' has sensationally claimed. Picture: Alamy

He instead suggested that binge drinking on nights out has been replaced by publicising clothes purchases on social media.

He added that gym sessions are the "new going out".

Recent months have seen Londoner's take aim at the concept, posting images of the capital's dead nightlife to social media in a bid to embarrass the Mayor of London under the hashtag #LameLondon.

It came as stats revealed that around 1,110 bars and clubs had shut in London since Covid, with countless others under threat from housing developers, sky-rocketing costs and curtailed drinking hours.

Read more: Shocking CCTV footage shows armed robbers holding up service station, as pair jailed

Read more: Suspected ‘drug dealer’ caught hopping fences in nothing but dressing gown while trying to flee police

Mr Lord made the comments on the Loose Ends podcast, explaining: "An interesting stat coming out now is that one out of five young people under the age of 25 don't drink alcohol. It's amazing.

"When I think back to what I was doing at 17 on a park bench and a bottle of Diamond White... and look at it now.

Social media is to blame for the sharp decline in young people drinking on nights out, London's 'Night Tsar' has sensationally claimed.
Social media is to blame for the sharp decline in young people drinking on nights out, London's 'Night Tsar' has sensationally claimed. Picture: Alamy

"I think it's a couple of things; I think people's socialising has changed coming out of Covid.

"Let's not forget a lot of those poor young people were locked up for two years. But I also think social media plays a huge part of this.

"The days of going to nightclubs and then ending up with ketchup down your chin when you've had a kebab at the end of the night; no one wants those pictures on social media anymore.

He added: "It's about how you look, what you're wearing, people are going to the gym more, they're eating healthier. This is the new going out."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jury president Greta Gerwig poses for photographers during the jury photo call at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France

Cannes opens with Greta Gerwig’s jury and honorary Palme d’Or for Meryl Streep

King Charles III's first official portrait since his coronation

Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'

A tiny ice cream hut situated on a picturesque Devon beach has gone up for sale - accompanied by an eye-watering £1.5million price tag.

Tiny beachfront ice cream hut up for sale for a cool £1.5 million

Patrol of gendarmes during the carnival of the Grand Boucan

Two French prison officers killed and three injured in Normandy convoy attack

The men appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Two men appear in court accused of plotting to carry out gun attack on Jewish community

Mohamed Amra, known as 'The Fly'

Who is Mohamed Amra - French ‘gang boss’ dubbed ‘The Fly’ who is on the run after prison van attack?

Professor Richard Scolyer announced that his latest MRI scan has showed no recurrence of his cancer.

Doctor reveals he is cancer-free a year after undergoing own breakthrough treatment for incurable brain tumour

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court

Michael Cohen to face bruising cross-examination by Trump’s lawyers

Protests have erupted and a brawl broke out in Georgia's parliament as MPs voted through a divisive "foreign agent" law

Georgia’s parliament approves controversial ‘foreign agent’ law that sparked mass protests

'It's a knife!': Shocking moment yobs viciously beat and stab a man as they attempt to steal bag in daylight robbery

'It's a knife!': Shocking moment yobs beat man before drawing a blade as they attempt to steal bag in vicious attack

A demonstrator wears a national flag as she argues with the police that blocked the road towards parliament during an opposition protest against 'the Russian law' in Tbilisi, Georgia,

Georgian parliament approves divisive bill that sparked weeks of mass protests

Chinese ambassador Zheng Zeguang has been summoned to the Foreign Office after three men charged with spying

Chinese ambassador summoned to Foreign Office after three men charged with 'spying for Hong Kong'

Russian Lt Gen Yury Kuznetsov is seen during a military parade in a Russian military academy in Krasnodar, Russia

Second Russian defence ministry official arrested amid Kremlin shake-up

Damage at a village affected by a flash flood in Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia

Indonesian rescuers search through rivers and rubble after flash floods

An ambulance leaving the Myslowice-Wesola coal mine in Myslowice, southern Poland

Cave-in leaves two miners dead, one missing and 12 injured at Polish coal mine

This is the moment an alleged drug dealer is arrested by police.

Suspected ‘drug dealer’ caught hopping fences in nothing but dressing gown while trying to flee police

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers look for victims under a billboard that collapsed following heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai, India

Collapsed billboard leaves three dead and 59 injured after heavy rains in Mumbai

Armed men hijack a prison van in Normandy. Inset: Mohammed Amra, nicknamed 'La Mouche' (The Fly)

Two guards shot dead and gang boss nicknamed ‘The Fly’ on the run after gunmen attack police van in Normandy
Rebecca Joynes has told court she felt lonely and 'liked' the attention following a breakup.

Teacher Rebecca Joynes, 30, says she was ‘lonely’ and ‘liked the attention’ after admitting boy, 15, spent night at flat
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, greets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, prior to their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine

Blinken says US arms will ‘make difference’ in Ukraine on surprise visit to Kyiv

Josef Fritzl, centre, is escorted to the fourth day of his trial in the provincial courthouse in St Poelten, Austria in 2009

Austrian court says Fritzl can be moved to prison from psychiatric detention

Francois Remodeau has been missing since Sunday.

French hiker vanishes from campsite in Scottish Highlands as police launch desperate search
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo prior to their talks on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China in 2023

Russian president Putin to make state visit to China this week

Australia Whistleblower

Australian whistleblower who exposed war crimes allegations is jailed

A Houthi soldier stands on board of the Israeli Galaxy ship which was seized by the Houthis, in the port of Saleef, near Hodeidah, Yemen

US calls on Iran to halt weapons transfers to Yemen’s Houthis for ship attacks

Sir Iain Duncan Smith has vowed to amend a loophole in the government’s Criminal Justice Bill.

Royal Parks call for cycling apps to remove Regent’s Park route after death of elderly woman in 29mph crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan pictured on their trip to Nigeria. Their Archewell charity has been declared 'delinquent'

Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'
Harry and Meghan on their trip to Nigeria

Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity could be ‘fined or suspended over late tax returns’

King Charles reveals side-effect of ongoing treatment in emotional chat with cancer sufferer

King Charles reveals side-effect of ongoing treatment in emotional chat with cancer sufferer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit