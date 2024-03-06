Londoners take aim at Sadiq Khan by sharing photos of capital’s dead nightlife under the hashtag LameLondon

Londoners embarrass Sadiq Khan by sharing photos of capital’s dead nightlife under the hashtag LameLondon. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Londoners are posting images of the capital's dead nightlife to social media in a bid to embarrass the Mayor of London under the hashtag #LameLondon.

The hashtag aims to mock London's 'night czar' Amy Lamé and began circulating in a bid to raise awareness of London's crumbling nightlife.

Lamé, who was appointed in a bid to promote London's clubs and bars, is tasked with fostering and building 'partnerships' around the world.

It comes as Sadiq Khan this week claimed that London is the world's leading 24-hour city - a claim which was widely called out across social media.

The hashtag followed widespread criticism of Khan last week where spending was concerned, after it was revealed the 'night csar' cost the capital £117k annually after undertaking a series of luxury business trips around the world.

The trending hashtag, which highlights the flagging state of the capital's party scene, saw users add their two cents to the debate, with one user describing the capital's nightlife as "nonexistent".

He continued: "We are a country of busybodies, killjoys and curtain twitchers. #lamelondon"

It comes as the London Mayor came under fresh pressure where both spending and time are concerned after Ms Lamé was sent on business trips to Australia, Spain and Italy in recent months.

Ms Lamé, who also works as a BBC Radio DJ, received a 40% pay rise since she was first appointed to the role in 2016.

The trips come despite some 1,165 venues shutting in London over the past three years.

The Mayor wrote in a post on Twitter on Sunday that London was leading the world with its 24-hour policy.

However, a fact checking note soon appeared underneath the tweet, flagging that “contrary to the London mayor’s claim, London’s nightlife is in decline”.

Londoners embarrass Sadiq Khan and Amy Lamé with hashtag LameLondon by highlighting the capital’s dead nightlife. Picture: X / @SadiqKahn

One social media user chimed in: "I will vote against @MayorofLondon for simply employing @amylame on what I can only assume is a corrupt basis."

Adding: "I do not like Susan Hall. #Sadiq though, on a weird vanity tiff, gave his favourite radio dj a tax paying job on a whim, and she then lied to us all."

Recent figures suggest more than 1,000 bars and clubs have closed their doors since the start of the pandemic.

A spokesman for the Mayor of London said night-time industries across the country have faced huge challenges in recent years, which the mayor and ‘night czar’ have supported firms through.

They added: “Last year London’s hospitality industry sales outpaced the rest of the UK.

"They know challenges remain and will continue to do all they can to protect and support venues across the capital and help new ones to open, stand up for the 1.3m Londoners who work evenings and nights to ensure better pay and conditions, and put women’s safety at the heart of our work.”

The hashtag also coincides with comments made by Spain's leftwing labour minister, Yolanda Díaz, on her nation's own nightlife - a nation widely renowned for its late night party scene.

Ms Diaz was quoted as saying that working past 10pm could pose a risk to mental health and was "madness" - however, Spain's opposition and tourism groups defend the claims.

City Hall has continued since insist that Ms Lamé's trips were "essential", highlighting the necessity to "share best practice learn from other cities and build partnerships".

It comes despite one survey finding that 1,165 venues in London have shut their doors since the start of the pandemic.