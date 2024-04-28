Tories plan benefits bonfire with vouchers replacing cash and mental health sufferers given therapy

28 April 2024, 23:58

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a speech in central London, Friday April 19, 2024. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP)
Cash benefits will be replaced with vouchers and mental health sufferers given therapy under a new Tory welfare crack down. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Cash benefits will be replaced with vouchers and mental health sufferers given therapy under a new Tory welfare crack down.

Other proposals being considered included asking claimants to provide receipts for what they spend on, according to The Telegraph.

The plans come ahead of the local elections this week where the Tories are expected to take heavy losses.

Read More: End of the 'sick note': Rishi Sunak to stop GPs signing people off work in welfare scheme overhaul

Proposed changes to the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) are the focal point of welfare reforms which form the basis of an attempt to turn Tory polling fortunes around.

The announcement of the welfare changes will come from Rishi Sunak on Monday on a trip outside of Westminster.

The steps come after Mr Sunak called for an end to 'sick note culture' as part of an overhaul to the benefits system earlier this month.

The PM warned against "over-medicalising the everyday challenges and worries of life" in an earlier speech on welfare reform.

Mr Sunak used the speech to unveil his vision for a "new welfare settlement for Britain" - pledging not to dismiss or downplay illness but to call for a "more ambitious" approach to helping people back to work.

He said the focus must shift to what work people might be able to do, amid concerns that some are being unnecessarily written off as sick and "parked on welfare".

Mr Sunak added that there is a "growing body of evidence that good work can actually improve mental and physical health".

