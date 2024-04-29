Humza Yousaf 'set to quit as Scotland’s first minister' after concluding there is 'no way to survive no confidence vote'

29 April 2024, 05:51

First Minister Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Humza Yousaf is said to be preparing to quit as Scotland's first minister after concluding that there is no way he can win a vote of no confidence this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Yousaf is fighting for his political future after the SNP's power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens collapsed on Thursday.

The first minister said the agreement had “served its purpose" and was "no longer guaranteeing a stable arrangement in parliament".

He is now facing a vote of confidence, which was tabled by the Scottish Conservatives, while Scottish Labour tabled one for the Scottish Government as a whole.

Votes on the motions are expected at Holyrood in the coming week.

Mr Yousaf previously said he will not resign and intends to win the confidence votes.

But a close friend told the Times: “Humza knows what’s best for the country and the party. He is first party activist and a party man, and that’s why he knows it’s time for someone else.”

Read more: Alex Salmond says Alba's Ash Reagan will lay down terms to prop up Humza Yousaf in due course

Read more: Humza Yousaf says Scottish election could be called if he loses no-confidence vote, as he urges MSPs to reconsider

Former SNP leader John Swinney
Former SNP leader John Swinney. Picture: Alamy

Former SNP leader John Swinney has been approached to become an interim first minister if he is forced from office, according to the paper.

“There are only a couple of people who can bring calm to choppy waters and bring reassurance to the public, and John is the most obvious person,” a senior party source said.

However, it is understood that Mr Swinney is reluctant to step up, especially after defending Mr Yousaf at an SNP group meeting at Holyrood following the collapse of the deal. At the time, he called for unity in the party.

Mr Yousaf has written to other parties in an attempt to build bridges and establish how they can work with his minority government.

His former partners, the Scottish Greens, have indicated they will not be changing their minds about supporting the upcoming motion of no confidence in him - saying he must face "consequences".

Ash Regan MSP of the Alba Party
Ash Regan MSP of the Alba Party. Picture: Alamy

The SNP have 63 out of 128 voting MSPs, meaning the support of the Alba Party's sole MSP Ash Regan may be needed to get Mr Yousaf over the line.

Ms Regan has not yet confirmed how she will vote in the motions of no confidence at Holyrood.

The Alba Party's National Executive Committee held an emergency meeting on Sunday where it approved her proposal to put the party on an election footing in the event that an early poll is required.

Ms Regan set out to the NEC her three priorities in any negotiations with Mr Yousaf, which are independence, women's rights and the "restoration of competent government".

The party said she received the unanimous backing of the ruling body to pursue these priorities "in the best interest of Scotland".

But Mr Yousaf's spokesperson dismissed the idea the First Minister would agree an electoral pact with the Alba Party as "fantasy".

The First Minister has written to the leaders of Scotland's political parties to seek "common ground".

Anas Sarwar launches blistering attack on Humza Yousaf

It comes after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar told LBC: "I think it's now a matter of when not if Hamza Yousaf resigns as first minister.

"But I think it'll be completely untenable for the SNP to presume they can impose another unelected First Minister in Scotland.

"And that’s why Scottish Labour has said already we don’t have confidence in Humza Yousaf.

"But today we will also be laying a motion before Parliament saying that the Scottish Parliament does not have confidence in this Scottish Government because, ultimately, I think it’s the people of Scotland that should decide who leads this country not just a small group of SNP members."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Temperatures are expected to soar this week

Exact date UK to be as hot as Ibiza this week as temperatures soar after cold snap

Cheryl Fergison has opened up about her battle with womb cancer.

‘I thought I’d die’: EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison reveals secret womb cancer battle

Vouchers to replace cash for disability benefits claimants under Tory welfare shake-up

Vouchers and social care packages to replace cash for disability benefits claimants under Tory welfare shake-up

The Jewish man was allegedly targeted by a group of four men in Stamford Hill.

Shocking moment four men 'try to force Jewish pedestrian into car boot' in North London

Esther Rantzen has said she will 'open a bottle of champagne live on air' if an assisted dying vote goes ahead

Dame Esther Rantzen says she will 'open a bottle of champagne live on air' if assisted dying vote goes ahead

George Gilbey's mum has revealed her son's final words to her.

Gogglebox star George Gilbey's mother reveals his final words to her before his death

Russia Journalists Detained

Russian journalists jailed on ‘extremism’ charges for alleged Navalny group work

Japan Politics

Japanese ruling party loses three seats after mass corruption scandal exposed

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a speech in central London, Friday April 19, 2024. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP)

Vouchers to replace cash for disability benefits claimants under Tory welfare shake-up

Storm damaged home

Tornadoes kill four people in Oklahoma

A series of raids on migrants earmarked for deportation to Rwanda will start on Monday, reports claim.

Rwanda raids to begin on Monday with Government set to detain dozens ahead of deportation flights

Sir Keir Starmer has promised a mental health "overhaul" as he welcomed defector and NHS psychiatrist Dan Poulter to his party.

Labour promises mental health 'overhaul' after NHS psychiatrist defected to party from Tories

Alex Salmond says that Alba Party MSP Ash Regan will lay down her terms to keep Humza Yousaf as First Minister on Monday.

Alex Salmond says Alba's Ash Reagan will lay down terms to prop up Humza Yousaf in due course

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said that the Republic will not be a loophole for Britain's migration issues - after the UK Government rejected Ireland's bid to return migrants to Northern Ireland.

'We won't take them back until France does too': Britain rejects bid to return migrants across border to NI

A Tory MP was detained and deported from a Chinese-allied nation in East Africa after he was sanctioned by Beijing.

Tory MP detained and deported by China-allied nation after being sanctioned by Beijing

Israeli tanks

Biden and Netanyahu speak as ceasefire pressure grows on Israel and Hamas

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely gave an update on the case.

More human remains found in Salford after two men were arrested on suspicion of murder following torso discovery
Storm damage in Omaha

Tornadoes kill three in Oklahoma as state of emergency declared in 12 counties

Baby and adult hands

Trans terms like 'chestfeeding' to be banned in NHS under new changes to constitution

Kharkiv damage

Ukrainian army chief reports tactical retreat in the east

Elon Musk meets Chinese Premier

Tesla founder Musk meets Chinese Premier as competitors show off new EVs

A football fan has been charged with tragedy chanting after Burnley's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Burnley fan charged with tragedy chanting after Premier League side's 1-1 draw away at Manchester United
Ukrainians stabbed

Russian man arrested in Germany after two Ukrainians fatally stabbed

Fascists give salute

Dozens give fascist salute on anniversary of Mussolini’s execution

Romilly Blitz has faced anti-Semitism at UCL

Jewish student at top London university branded a 'genocidal psychopath' for objecting to Hamas attack
Damaged building

Energy infrastructure and hotel damaged in Russian drone attacks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'
Prince Harry is being eased out of the Invictus Games fold by its CEO, royal author Angela Levin has suggested.

Prince Harry being 'eased out' by Invictus Games by CEO, royal author suggests

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit